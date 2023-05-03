“... walk in a manner worthy of God, who calls you into His own kingdom and glory.” 1 Thessalonians 2:12b (ESV)

One of the most beautiful things about the Bible is how absolutely packed it is with penetrating truth. It doesn’t matter how often you read it; when you dive in with a sincere desire to see God more clearly, there will always be something new that jumps off the page. This “half-a-verse” has been one of those occasions for me.

I’ve been reading 1 Thessalonians a lot lately, but until last week, I hadn’t considered these words as much more than a wrapping-up of sorts. Paul had been developing a picture of what an impactful Christian life looks like, so it is easy to see this as a general admonition to just live life “Christianly.” However, the Bible is not vague spirituality offering inspiration without direction. It provides hope and clarity grounded in reality.

Here, Paul tells us that Christian living should be about not only urging but modeling transformative grace because something incredible has happened in our lives. Even though all of that deserves our consideration, we’re going to have to divide this fragment of a verse into two columns to fully digest it!

Leading into this statement, Paul tells us he and his companions have been exhorting, encouraging, and charging these believers. Now, he tells us all that effort was pointing to, well, walking. This is actually a really beautiful way to describe the Christian life. It implies deliberate, forward movement in a particular direction.

Once we’re saved by His incredible grace, we aren’t magically transformed into people who have it all figured out. Salvation isn’t transfiguration. We’re immediately rescued and, as such, made into new creatures. However, sanctification — the process by which we become more and more like Jesus — happens step-by-step. It’s a journey. We move closer to Him by coming to know Him more intimately each day.

It’s a lifestyle — worthy of God. Let’s talk about that, though. Living in a manner worthy of God doesn’t mean earning His favor. I want to assume it’s been well-established that salvation comes by grace. Unfortunately, I know so much Christian teaching has basically come across as “just be better.” That’s not the message of Jesus, and it’s not what Paul is talking about here.

You’ll see him use this phrase throughout his writings in places like Philippians 1:27 — “Only let your manner of life be worthy of the gospel of Christ…” or Colossians 1:10 — “... walk in a manner worthy of the Lord…" However, notice in both of these examples this “worthiness” isn’t referring to something we could possibly earn. You don’t earn the gospel of Christ. He came freely, offering this gift of salvation to all who will believe. You don’t earn “the Lord” either. He’s far too costly. So what does this mean?

Jesus uses the same word in Matthew 3:8, but the ESV employs a little different wording that I think really helps clarify the intention of this phrase. In that passage, Jesus tells the Pharisees who are completely missing the point of the gospel to “bear fruit in keeping with repentance.” What is He saying? “If you’ve turned from sin to me, live like it!”

Now, look back at the immediate context of those verses from Paul. Right after these calls to worthiness come descriptions of actually living for Jesus.

“Only let your manner of life be worthy of the gospel of Christ, so… I may hear of you that you are standing firm in one spirit, with one mind striving side by side for the faith of the gospel…” A life worthy of the gospel is unified with others as we share the good news of Jesus.

“Walk in a manner worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing to Him: bearing fruit in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God…” A life worthy of the Lord bears His fruit and focuses on knowing Him more.

So, walking worthy of God means taking deliberate steps to live like Him. That’s the context of Paul’s urging. All the verses leading up to this have shown us how Paul and his companions strove to show these Thessalonians Jesus. They prioritized the gospel even when it was costly. They held firm to the truth while striving to also love the people around them well. They put pleasing God above gaining human approval. They were compassionate and dedicated and willing to walk alongside these new believers while calling them to… also live like Jesus.

It’s not something we earn. It’s who we become. Oh Lord, make me that kind of worthy.

Until next week, live every day like it's Christmas! God bless.