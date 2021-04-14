Wright lists bills passed by Missouri House

Finally, the bill modifies the definition of an "eligible education institution" and changes the Missouri Education Savings Program to the "Missouri Education Program".

HB 604 allows any religious denomination that discourages its members from purchasing insurance as being contrary to its religious tenets, but has more than 25 members with motor vehicles, to qualify as a self-insurer by obtaining a self-insurance certificate issued by the Director of the Department of Revenue. Currently, a religious denomination can qualify if it prohibits its members from purchasing insurance of any form. The bill is intended to allow religious organizations that discourage its members from getting vehicle insurance to be allowed to qualify as self-insurer and be able to get a self-insurance certificate.

HB 678 states that in absence of a local agreement in any courthouse that contains both county offices and court facilities, the presiding judge of the circuit may establish rules and procedures for court facilities and areas necessary for court-related ingress and egress, and other reasonable court-related usage. The county commission will have authority over all other areas of the courthouse.