Wright lists bills passed by Missouri House

Dear Friends,
The Missouri House approved legislation to protect victims from their abusers (HB 744)
The Missouri House gave strong bipartisan support to legislation that allows victims of abuse to obtain lifetime orders of protection against extreme and obsessive abusers. The legislation will end the necessity for victims to have to return to court every year to get a new protection order which will eliminate associated costs, as well as having to face their abuser again in court.
The legislation puts the decision in judges’ hands whether to grant lifetime protection orders against those who are obsessive and those who will not stop threatening their victims. Missouri law currently allows protection for one year. The length of time for the protection order would depend on whether the court makes specific findings during an evidentiary hearing, that the respondent poses a serious danger to the physical or mental health of the petitioner or a minor household member of the petitioner.
The bill also contains a provision that prevents individuals from committing or threatening to commit abuse against pets. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
The House moved to exempt stimulus payments from state income tax (HB 991)
The House has given initial support to legislation that exempts the federal stimulus payments received by Missourians from state income tax. The bill is similar to one approved by the legislature last year that exempted the first round of stimulus payments from state income tax.
Last year’s bill did not account for future rounds of stimulus payments. We’ve had two payments in the state of Missouri, both of which would be subject to state tax if we hadn’t changed the statute. The bill addresses these and future tax liabilities for future stimulus payments related to the pandemic.”
The bill requires another round of approval in the House before moving to the Senate.
Bills sent to the Senate
HB 306 requires school districts and charter schools to establish a state-approved gifted program if 3 percent or more of the students are determined to be gifted by July 1, 2023. By July 1, 2023, districts and charter schools with average daily attendance of more than 350 students are required to have a teacher certificated to teach gifted education. In districts with a daily average attendance of 350 or less, teachers shall not be required to be certified to teach gifted education but must participate in six hours per year of professional development, paid for by the school district, regarding gifted services. There has been a steady decline in the number of districts that offer gifted education programs. Missouri is one of very few states that do not require education for those on the higher end of the special needs spectrum.
The bill also requires the Department of Elementary and Secondary education to establish rules regarding the minimal grade point average (GPA) requirement to qualify for the A+ Grant Award and that will only consider grade averages that do not have a negative change to a student's GPA from 2019-20 or 2020-21 due to the impact of COVID-19.
Finally, the bill modifies the definition of an "eligible education institution" and changes the Missouri Education Savings Program to the "Missouri Education Program".
HB 604 allows any religious denomination that discourages its members from purchasing insurance as being contrary to its religious tenets, but has more than 25 members with motor vehicles, to qualify as a self-insurer by obtaining a self-insurance certificate issued by the Director of the Department of Revenue. Currently, a religious denomination can qualify if it prohibits its members from purchasing insurance of any form. The bill is intended to allow religious organizations that discourage its members from getting vehicle insurance to be allowed to qualify as self-insurer and be able to get a self-insurance certificate.
HB 678 states that in absence of a local agreement in any courthouse that contains both county offices and court facilities, the presiding judge of the circuit may establish rules and procedures for court facilities and areas necessary for court-related ingress and egress, and other reasonable court-related usage. The county commission will have authority over all other areas of the courthouse.
HB 299 adds a rebuttable presumption when determining child custody arrangements for an award of equal or approximately equal parenting time to each parent when it is in the best interests of the child. This presumption may be rebutted, including with an agreement by the parents on all issues related to custody, or a finding by the court that a pattern of domestic violence or abuse of the child has occurred. The court is to enter a temporary parenting plan as soon as practicable, in a manner that will best assure both parents participate in custody decisions and have frequent, continuing, and meaningful contact with their children. Currently, courts presume the mother is better for the interests of the child.
HB 1242 specifies that once a person is considered an adult when an alleged offense or violation is committed, he or she cannot later be considered a child. Additionally, under current law the courts do not require a child to remain in the custody of the Division of Youth Services past the child's 18th birthday. This bill changes that provision so that a child can remain in the custody of the Division of Youth Services until the child's 19th birthday.
HB 391 provides that members of the Missouri National Guard will be considered state employees for the purpose of operating state-owned vehicles for official state business, unless such members are called into active federal military service. The bill will help determine liability for insurance purposes so individuals driving a state-owned vehicle will be treated as other state employees are treated and be covered under the state’s liability structure.
HB 661 disqualifies any person from driving a commercial motor vehicle for life if they are convicted of using a commercial motor vehicle in the commission of a felony involving human trafficking.
HB 60 creates a Department of Defense and transfers the powers, duties, and functions vested in the Office of Adjutant General, the state militia, and the Office of the State Judge Advocate from the Department of Public Safety beginning December 31, 2021.
The bill has an effective date contingent upon the passage and approval by the voters of HJR 6. Twenty-eight other states have Departments of Defense. This bill provides a clear chain of command without a "middle man". The adjutant general will answer directly to the governor and will command an appropriate support staff. This bill will speed up critical decision making and if military construction projects arise provide opportunities to take advantage of those without going through a myriad of other departments.
HJR 6 is a proposed Constitutional amendment that would establish a Department of Defense, upon voter approval. The Adjutant General, appointed by the Governor, with the advice and consent of the Senate, will be charged with oversight of a state militia and other defense and security operations as may be required.