Wright provides 'roundup' of 2021 bills passed

Dear Friends,
House and Senate approve 2022 State Operating Budget (HBs 1-13, 15, 18, 19)
Members of the House and Senate wrapped up work on the Fiscal Year 2022 State Operating Budget on Friday. The spending plan continues to support state operations and programs that will help lead Missouri out of the pandemic. In total, the budget contains $35.6 billion of state and federal spending authority. The appropriations bills that make up the spending plan will now head to Governor Parson’s office for his consideration.
Of particular benefit to District 116 is HB 19 which provides funding for technical education in Perryville and at the Mineral Area College Campus in Park Hills. We have advocated the need for enhanced technical training in southeast Missouri for three years and I am very pleased that our requests for $5 million for each location is now officially in the budget. This will make possible a highly trained workforce which will be an extraordinary benefit to the citizens in our region by attracting more companies and bringing more jobs to our region and state.
Record investment in K-12 Education
The final version of the budget increases funding for the state’s system of education. Once again the legislature has fully funded the K-12 School Foundation Formula. The record investment for early childhood education and K-12 education checks in at nearly $7.5 billion with a $20 million increase for K-12 school transportation.
The spending plan also includes:
• $7.3 million in federal funds for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER II)
• $5 million for a maintenance grant program for charter schools
• $3 million for a Rural Advising Program to help students and counselors in with college entry
• $3.25 million to initiate the School Turnaround Act
• $2.1 million for parent education development screenings (Parents As Teachers)
• $500,000 to support the Missouri Scholars & Fine Arts Academies
• Funds to transition childcare services, early childhood education, and the state’s home visitation programs under one umbrella, called the Office of Childhood
Enhanced support for higher education
The Fiscal Year 2022 State Operating Budget also includes a commitment to Missouri’s institutions of higher learning. The plan provides $67.5 million in restored funding for four-year public institutions that was previously lost due to the pandemic. The plan also provides a 3.7 percent funding increase for the state’s four-year universities, an additional $10 million for the state’s 12 community colleges, and $2 million core funding increases for the State Technical College of Missouri and Missouri Southern State University. In total, more than $1.41 billion is committed to students, colleges, and universities.
Other budget items of note for higher education include:
• $15 million to match funds for a new veterinary medicine diagnostic laboratory
• Increases to all four of the state’s primary scholarship programs: A+, Bright Flight, Access Missouri, and Fast Track
• $325,000 to support the MU Veterans Law Clinic for legal assistance to military veterans
• More than $20 million in additional spending for new MoExcels programs
• $1.2 million in federal funds for the Dislocated Worker Grant
• $2 million to establish a nursing simulation laboratory
• $18 million in funds to meet deferred maintenance needs for every community college
• $11.5 million in funds for the construction of technical education centers in Ashland, Perryville, and Park Hills
Protecting Missouri’s vulnerable children
The 2021 General Assembly made a commitment to provide additional resources to foster and adoptive parents. The state operating provides a $40.7 million increase for adoption and guardianship subsidies, as well as a $12.8 million increase to Foster Care Maintenance Payments that support families with foster children.
Funding items of note include:
• $4.8 million to provide behavioral health supports for children in foster care and their families
• $3.9 million for a rate increase for respite services for foster and adoptive families
• $2.7 million increase for foster family recruitment
• $1.3 million increase in support for Infant Care expenses for kids in foster care
• $1.2 million increase in funds for clothing allowances for children in foster care
• $4.8 million to hire new attorneys with the intent of decreasing wait times for adoptions and guardianship issues
Funding for other services
Lawmakers also included funding to help the approximately 46,000 Missourians who were mistakenly paid unemployment benefits through no fault of their own. The budget includes $48 million to cover the repayments owed by those who non-fraudulently obtained benefits. The final version of the state spending plan also includes $142 million for mortgage help and $442 million for rental assistance. The funding is meant to protect Missourians who lost income during the pandemic from being evicted.
Other key funding items include:
• $50 million for hospital revenue changes from a new Outpatient Simplified Fee
• $1.6 million for improvements to weigh stations across the state
• $541,047 to increase the assessment maintenance subsidy that county assessors receive
• $300,000 to help state agencies with black vulture mitigation
• $4.6 million for improvements to Missouri’s veterans homes
• $5.3 million for “Raise the Age” for the Division of Youth Services to provide services for children age seventeen who are engaged in the criminal justice system
• Funding for 53 new public defenders to help with a backlog of cases
• $671,714 in funds to convert Crossroads Correctional Center into a training academy for incoming correctional officers
• $21.3 million in new funding to increase salaries and retain corrections officers
• $14 million in new funding for the Aid to Counties program (prisoner per diem)
• $2.5 million for a recidivism reduction program for recently released prisoners
• $134.1 million to the Department of Health and Senior Services for coronavirus mitigation
• $146.7 million in total funds to increase reimbursement to providers who care for Missouri’s developmentally disabled population
General Assembly approves bill harmful to rural families and school systems (HB 349)
The House and Senate gave final approval to legislation to create Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESAs) that allows students to attend alternative schools in cities with populations over 30,000.
The bill creates nonprofit groups called Education Assistance Organizations (EAOs) that will award scholarships. Funding will come from individuals who donate to the EAO and receive a tax credit for up to half of their overall tax liability. The program will cost Missouri taxpayers $50 million per year and could be adjusted for inflation each year up to a maximum cap of $75 million.
The scholarships are intended for things like tuition, text books, computer hardware and software, educational therapies, tutoring, virtual school, and after school programs.
EAOs are to be registered with the IRS, bonded, and conduct background checks on their employees. The State Treasurer is allowed to audit them at any time. The bill contains a penalty provision for any EAO or parent who tries to misuse the scholarship funds.
The bill prohibits the program from starting until funding for K-12 public school transportation is increased by approximately $18 million. Only students who live in cities with populations of 30,000 or more are allowed to take advantage of the Scholarships. The bill allows public schools who see students leave their district, because of an ESA, to continue to receive funding for five years after the bill goes into effect.
Note: I voted against this harmful bill because it takes precious finding away from our rural public schools in order to fund large, urban schools in Missouri’s largest cities, while not allowing our rural students to have access to these scholarships. Finally, spending between $50 million to $75 million per year in order to gain $18 million in additional school transportation funding is not a wise investment.
Governor begins withdrawing Missouri National Guard in state vaccinations
As demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has significantly decreased in recent weeks, Governor Mike Parson announced the Missouri National Guard (MONG) has begun scaling back its involvement at mass vaccination site locations in May. The drawdown of National Guard members is set to be completed by June 1, 2021.
State-supported vaccination teams have administered more than 382,000 vaccines, representing nearly 10 percent of total vaccines administered across Missouri.
There are no plans to cancel currently scheduled state-supported vaccination events in May. However, operations will begin to shift so that a full withdraw of MONG members can be achieved by June 1. Local partners, along with AmeriCorps, FEMA vaccinators, and the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team, will assist as needed with assignments previously filled by Guard members.
Data shows that 80 percent of Missourians have access to a COVID-19 vaccine within a five mile radius of where they reside due to the vast network of local vaccine providers across the state of Missouri.
More than 4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Missouri. Nearly 2.4 million Missourians have initiated vaccinations, and more than 1.8 million Missourians have been fully vaccinated. Nearly 50 percent of Missourians 18 and older have received at least one dose and for the most vulnerable citizens, those who are 65 and older, nearly 66 percent have been fully vaccinated, and 76 percent have received at least one dose.
Missourians can visit MOStopsCOVID.com for more information about the vaccine or call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 for additional information and assistance. Missourians can also use VaccineFinder.org to find vaccinators in their area with available vaccine and specific vaccine type.