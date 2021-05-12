Wright provides 'roundup' of 2021 bills passed

• $146.7 million in total funds to increase reimbursement to providers who care for Missouri’s developmentally disabled population

General Assembly approves bill harmful to rural families and school systems (HB 349)

The House and Senate gave final approval to legislation to create Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESAs) that allows students to attend alternative schools in cities with populations over 30,000.

The bill creates nonprofit groups called Education Assistance Organizations (EAOs) that will award scholarships. Funding will come from individuals who donate to the EAO and receive a tax credit for up to half of their overall tax liability. The program will cost Missouri taxpayers $50 million per year and could be adjusted for inflation each year up to a maximum cap of $75 million.

The scholarships are intended for things like tuition, text books, computer hardware and software, educational therapies, tutoring, virtual school, and after school programs.

EAOs are to be registered with the IRS, bonded, and conduct background checks on their employees. The State Treasurer is allowed to audit them at any time. The bill contains a penalty provision for any EAO or parent who tries to misuse the scholarship funds.