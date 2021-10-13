You belong in a zoo

One of the toughest lessons a grandparent learns is how to become a seat-filler at birthday parties for their grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Your role is to be one of the older relatives whose only duty is to just BE THERE.

It’s not that I mind parking it for two-hour stretches with my hands lying uselessly across my lap and a wan, vacant smile on my face. What’s a party without that doddering lady at the back table… the one with enough prescription drugs in her pocketbook to totally eradicate every child at the celebration?

But when my kids were little, I had a function at these events. As Mom, it was my job to schedule, plan, decorate, and execute almost every birthday party. I had a closet full of things that needed tails pinned on them. I knew where to get the best decorated cakes; layers of gummy dough that were painted with whatever cartoon character was popular that year.

I could corral a banshee of children in my van, spill their screaming contents out at the entrance to Chuck-E-Cheese or Tumble Drum, haul a trash bag of presents and party favors inside, and pretend to be having fun at the same time.

I was obligated to be an organized, model mother for two hours. It was doable.