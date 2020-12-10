You don't necessarily need a college degree

Quite often I hear complaints about the current state of affairs of public schools and whether the students are learning the things they need to know to function in the real world. I could probably be accused of being in that category, especially with the problems I have had in communicating with the youth of today.
My thoughts on the subject have been modified the last year or so with my coverage of the Farmington School District. Having interacted with students with Black Knight TV and the cadets in the Air Force JROTC program, I have somewhat mollified how I feel about the future, although this year in general is valiantly fighting against the notion.
When surveying the wreckage wrought from 2020, a couple of bright spots are glimmering through with the revisions being made to the curriculum at Farmington High School. The introduction of the Latin Honors program where part of the evaluation of students depends on both internships with business or industry and performing public service is something that should be considered a major step forward.
The second jewel being polished is the concern for careers for students that are not seeking college degrees. The CNA program is already in place and the introduction of a building construction program is a serious step forward. Having been in two meetings of the Farmington High School Career Steering Committee, the interaction between the school administration and community leaders has been quite the experience.
I wish to give due credit to High School Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds and Dual Credit Coordinator/Social Studies Teacher Dr. Brian Reeves for recognizing and being proactive in addressing the issues that students face in entering all areas of the workforce after graduation. Their work with other members of the administration and staff of the district to implement these programs is exemplary in my estimation.
One of the largest discussions that the steering committee has addressed is the problem of perception that has been generated over time that a good career without a college degree is impossible to obtain, or that a person has less value to society if they are not credentialed in some way. The problem with that way of thinking does not take into account of how the world works. The highest government official, corporate executive or college president will never function without the trades that keep the lights on, the water running and the food grown and distributed. In my work, I quickly learned that if you want information or something accomplished quickly, you often talk to the executive assistant, instead of the official. Off the record, most of the officials will quickly agree.
There has been mentioned in some quarters that the worst problem for employers is the lack of skill sets necessary in the employment market. While no one in this committee is under the illusion that graduating high school students will have all the necessary skills to go to work as a journeyman carpenter or electrician, at least they will have the important experience of knowing what is expected of them and — also important — whether it may be the right fit for them for a career.
Dr. LaMonds is in the process of a lengthy application to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to receive recognition of the building construction program. The idea is to be able to award a type of certificate to students that complete the program. This certificate will help identify to employers that the student already has knowledge of the industry. As mentioned in her interview, public input is encouraged to assist with the application process. To contact Dr. LaMonds, email her at jlamonds@farmington.k12.mo.us or Dr. Brian Reeves at breeves@farmington.k12.mo.us.
