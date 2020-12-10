You don't necessarily need a college degree

I wish to give due credit to High School Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds and Dual Credit Coordinator/Social Studies Teacher Dr. Brian Reeves for recognizing and being proactive in addressing the issues that students face in entering all areas of the workforce after graduation. Their work with other members of the administration and staff of the district to implement these programs is exemplary in my estimation.

One of the largest discussions that the steering committee has addressed is the problem of perception that has been generated over time that a good career without a college degree is impossible to obtain, or that a person has less value to society if they are not credentialed in some way. The problem with that way of thinking does not take into account of how the world works. The highest government official, corporate executive or college president will never function without the trades that keep the lights on, the water running and the food grown and distributed. In my work, I quickly learned that if you want information or something accomplished quickly, you often talk to the executive assistant, instead of the official. Off the record, most of the officials will quickly agree.