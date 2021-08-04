Young adults, keep eating your vegetables!

If you’ve finally reached that age when you’re officially an adult and starting to branch out on your own for work, school or another adventure, you’ve likely received a lot of advice from the older adults in your life. Some of it you may have sought out. Most of it, probably not.

And, yes, as you’ve guessed, I’m here to add to that latter list with some tips about a topic that may not be very exciting but is actually quite important: your health.

Admittedly, it may feel a little odd to get advice about health at an age when you, and most of your friends, are probably pretty healthy. But what you do today really does matter, not only in helping to improve how you feel right now but also in laying the foundation for lifelong wellness, so you’re less likely to develop serious diseases like stroke, diabetes and cancer down the road. Start with these tips:

Eat a mostly plant-based diet, and be physically active. A healthy diet and regular exercise are cornerstones of good health. On their own, they lower the risk of many diseases, and they can help keep weight gain in check. Try to build up to at least 30 minutes of activity each day. When it comes to eating, focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains and beans – and try to cut back on red and processed meats, sugary drinks and fast foods.