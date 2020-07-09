Your personal work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am revealing something about my age when I admit I once had my social security number printed on my checks. Many people 25 years ago did; it was a matter of efficiency. Today no one would dream of doing that.

Every person with an email account has received numerous messages informing us that someone somewhere has a huge sum of money they cannot wait to deposit into our account; they just need our personal information to give us millions of dollars. They are of course merely trying to gain access to our account so they can empty it, and perhaps even worse, use our personal information to take out new loans.

Having your identity stolen is a big deal. A friend of mine had that happen to him several years ago. He was nearly arrested for crimes which he had not committed and knew nothing about.

Several years ago, Brianna Priddy, an Applebee’s waitress in Lakewood, Colorado, lost her wallet. Her cash, credit cards and driver’s license were gone, and she soon discovered checks were being written using her name.