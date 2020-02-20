Pace at state capitol picking up

HB 1521 is meant to create better safety and security in the State Capitol building and the state office complex. The bill would establish the Capitol Police Board to provide for public safety at the seat of government and for the safety and security of elected officials, government employees, and their guests.

HB 1934 would ensure greater transparency and accountability for the Public School Retirement System (PSRS). The bill exempts information pertaining to the salaries and benefits of the executive director and employees of the Board of the Public School Retirement System of Missouri. Salaries and benefits of those who actually manage the funds will be now be public.

HB 1963 would enhance Missouri’s chances of being the first state in the nation to develop a high-speed Hyperloop system. The bill is for exploratory purposes only and could add the “tube transport system” to a list of projects that are eligible for a future public-private partnership. No public funds or the use of eminent domain are authorized in the bill.