Pace at state capitol picking up

The pace at the state capitol is beginning to pick up! Committee meetings are lasting longer due to more bills being assigned and heard. Bills coming out of committees are now beginning to come to the house floor in larger numbers.
One bill in particular, HB 1693 which creates a Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, was deliberated and debated for four hours before being assigned to the Senate.
Initial OK for prescription drug monitoring program bill (HB 1693)
The Missouri House has given preliminary approval for a statewide prescription drug monitoring program aimed at combating prescription drug abuse.
Missouri is the only state in the nation without a statewide program, though a program started by St. Louis County currently encompasses approximately 87 percent of the state’s population. House Bill 1693 will replace St. Louis County’s program with one that covers all Missouri and puts additional protections in place for those whose data would be in the monitoring program.
The bill allows for the creation of an online database that doctors and pharmacists can use to record and monitor the purchases of drugs and visits to pharmacies. The intent is to have a tool that will help address what has been described as an “epidemic” of prescription drug abuse and will detect and halt addiction before it worsens.
The bill includes protections against information in the PDMP database from being used to take away Missourians’ rights under the 2nd and 4th Amendments. Those protections do not exist in the current St. Louis County program.
The bill was perfected by a roll call vote of 95-56 in the House. Another favorable vote will send it to the Senate for approval.
Missouri House OKs bill for county coroner training (HB 1435)
Legislation approved by the Missouri House calls for county coroners to receive training for the performance of their duties. The bill would establish a Coroner Standards and Training Commission which will establish training standards for the office of county coroners.
Known as the “Jayke Minor Act,” the bill is named for a young man whose death in 2011 was initially ruled to be the result of a drug overdose with no autopsy conducted. Toxicology results later ruled out a drug overdose and the coroner changed his findings. Minor’s father is responsible for getting the bill passed.
If ultimately approved, the commission created by the bill would establish training standards relating to the operation, responsibilities, and technical skills required for the office of county coroner. The bill would also establish a $1 fee for any death certificate issued and use these funds to pay for training for county coroners.
The bill now moves on to the Senate for consideration.
Enhanced local government transparency gets initital OK via HB 1933
The Missouri House has given first-round approval to legislation that would create a database that allows taxpayers to search expenditures and payments received and made by counties and municipalities. The bill would create the Missouri Local Government Expenditure Database, which would be an easy to use, downloadable database housed on the Missouri Accountability Portal.
The bill is meant to improve transparency by providing public access to local government expenditure data. The database would be maintained by the Office of Administration and would include extensive information about a given municipality's or county's expenditures and the vendors to whom payments were made.
Currently, counties and municipalities compile this information but in some cases it is difficult for taxpayers, the media, and government observers to monitor how tax dollars are spent. This legislation would make it easier for taxpayers to observe local government spending decisions.
A municipality or county may voluntarily participate in the database, or may be required to participate through a petition process used by its residents. The database would provide expenditure data for each fiscal year beginning on or after December 31, 2022.
The bill needs another vote in the House before moving on to the Senate for consideration.
House Bills Sent to the Senate
HB 1526 would repeal laws authorizing the Secretary of State to open and maintain an archival facility in the city of St. Louis and the Missouri State Archives – St. Louis Trust Fund. The bill requires that all unobligated funds in the Missouri State Archives – St. Louis Trust Fund on January 1, 2021, be transferred to the State Document Preservation Fund. The fund is deemed not necessary because it has not performed as intended and the last donation was made in 2015.
HB 1330 authorizes the governor to sell, transfer, grant, convey, remise, release, and forever quitclaim all interest in specific properties described in the bill, including an amendment that releases, conveys, and transfers properties within the Farmington, Missouri Industrial Park to the Farmington Industrial Authority, which only can be done through legislation. Conveyance of the Farmington property was needed due to reversion language in the original transfer of the property from the state of Missouri to the Farmington Industrial Authority.
HB 1296 would prohibit prisoners from having cell phones in a prison or jail. The bill is necessary to prevent illicit communications between inmates and other individuals. Cell phones in prison have become a significant problem and are often used for drug deals.
HB 1521 is meant to create better safety and security in the State Capitol building and the state office complex. The bill would establish the Capitol Police Board to provide for public safety at the seat of government and for the safety and security of elected officials, government employees, and their guests.
HB 1934 would ensure greater transparency and accountability for the Public School Retirement System (PSRS). The bill exempts information pertaining to the salaries and benefits of the executive director and employees of the Board of the Public School Retirement System of Missouri. Salaries and benefits of those who actually manage the funds will be now be public.
HB 1963 would enhance Missouri’s chances of being the first state in the nation to develop a high-speed Hyperloop system. The bill is for exploratory purposes only and could add the “tube transport system” to a list of projects that are eligible for a future public-private partnership. No public funds or the use of eminent domain are authorized in the bill.
I have been attending meetings these last several weeks interviewing stake holders and experts in the field, researching the features and benefits of Missouri’s Medicaid program and what can be done to improve the status of recipients. It is still a work in progress but my hope is that we can offer a solution that would be a win for the recipients of Medicaid benefits and also be a win for the State of Missouri.
I filed my first bill, HB 2315, which was heard in the Conservation and Natural Resources Committee on Monday. This bill relates to transferring three properties in Ste. Genevieve which are owned by the state of Missouri over to the Department of Interior-National Parks Service for use in the new Ste. Genevieve National Park. I had lots of hometown support during my presentation from Mayor Paul Hassler, who came to the Capitol and testified in support of my bill. Also, attending the committee meeting from Ste. Genevieve were Sandra Cabot, past Director of Tourism and Economic Development for Ste. Genevieve, and Terry McDaniel, Ste. Genevieve school board member.
Mayor Hassler stated this bill would increase the tourism for Southeast Missouri and specifically the Ste. Gen area. The bill is being voted on in the Conservation and Natural Resources Committee this coming Monday. I have requested that this be designated a consent bill and I also filed an emergency amendment onto it in order to fast track it through the Missouri House and onto the Senate. I will keep you posted as it moves through the House.
Next week at the capitol:
Looking forward to visiting on Wednesday with Dr. Joe Gilgour, Katherine Neff and the Leadership Academy from Mineral Area College. We are fortunate to have the caliber of this college for our students. These students are our future!
Thank you for the honor of serving as your state representative.