Pace picking up at Capitol each day

“If you’re sick, please stay at home. If you’re sick and need to go see a doctor please check in, tell them about your symptoms. Usually you’ll be given a mask if part of your symptoms are fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath, and please put on the mask,” said Whitt. “If you’re sick and do not need to be in the hospital or see a doctor just stay home, call in sick. I would encourage [legislators] to help us encourage employers to give very lenient practices to people who are sick and want to stay home during this time.”

Whitt said another concern is the “classic hoarding mentality” applying to things like masks. He said for people who are not sick to wear those affords them very little protection.

“They protect mostly the person from disseminating the disease. For instance the regular surgical masks that are the recommended masks for people who are ill, they don’t really filter air. What they do is they trap particles … that’s what happens when you cough into one, that’s what happens when you sneeze into one,” said Whitt. “If, on the other hand, the person who is the source of infection is not wearing the mask but you are, you still breathe around the edges, you still breathe around the gaps in the top around your nose. It’s not very protective for individuals who are not sick. It’s protective of groups of people to put it on the sick person.”