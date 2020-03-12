Pace picking up at Capitol each day

The pace is beginning to pick up at the Capitol each day. More bills are coming to the House Chamber to be deliberated and voted on, numerous visitors from back home are coming to discuss important issues to them, and other guests come to conduct business on behalf of their organizations. There is always some type of activity going on.
This week, we had the opportunity to watch the unveiling of a famous Missourian. Porter Waggoner was inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians on Monday. He joins the rank of other famous Missourians that are housed on the 3rd Floor Rotunda. The first famous Missourian was Samuel Langhorne Clemens — Mark Twain — who was inducted in 1982. The Speaker of the House is the one who chooses the next famous Missourian. Former Speaker Todd Richardson of Poplar Bluff was the one who chose Porter Waggoner of West Plains to be the latest Famous Missourian.
Update on my bills: At this time, I am waiting on the two pieces of legislation that I have filed to proceed. HB 2315 (land conveyance for Ste. Genevieve Natl Park) has been heard and passed out of the Conservation and Natural Resources committee and the Administrative Oversight Rules Committee and is scheduled to be heard on the House Floor on Tuesday to be debated and voted on. My HB 2552 (eligibility for MO HealthNet benefit) was heard in the committee on Children and Families Tuesday morning and is scheduled to be voted on next Tuesday. There are thirteen members on the Children and Families Committee and it will be up to these members to vote my bill out of committee. If passed, this legislation will then begin the long process of being introduced to the full house, deliberated and voted on.
Lawmakers Approve Bill to Assist Missourians with Alzheimer’s (HB 1683)
Members of the Missouri House gave approval this week to legislation that seeks to improve the state’s efforts to assist individuals with Alzheimer’s disease. Estimates are that 20,000 more Missourians will be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in the next 5 years. A study has not been done for the last 10 years to look at the state plan to overcome Alzheimer’s.
With the changes that have happened in the last 10 years, and especially with the growing number of individuals with Alzheimer’s it’s time to go back and take a look at this again. The bill simply renews a task force that had been in place in the past to look at the state plan and what the best practices are for treating those with the disease. The bill would establish the "Alzheimer's State Plan Task Force" in the Department of Health and Senior Services. The task force would assess all state programs that address Alzheimer's and update and maintain the integrated state plan. The bill’s sponsor said one area of concern is the certification for caregivers for those with Alzheimer’s. He said it’s important to ensure caregivers have the proper certification.
An amendment added to the bill on the House floor would require the Division of Aging to provide information and support to persons with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias by establishing a family support group in every county.
The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
House Approves Child Safety Legislation (HB 2199)
Legislation is now on its way to the Senate that would better ensure children under the age of two are protected in the event of a car crash. House members approved the bill that would require rear-facing child restraint seats for children under two years of age.
Current Missouri law requires that children less than four years of age be secured in a child passenger restraint system appropriate for that child. The bill passed by the House requires that children be secured in a rear-facing child passenger restraint system until the child reaches two years of age.
Car crashes are one of the leading causes of death among children in the United States. This bill would be an additional safeguard. Rear-facing car seats support a child’s head, neck, and spine, and are designed to distribute the crash forces across the entire car seat. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), two-year-olds are less likely to die or be seriously injured in a car crash if they ride in a rear-facing car seat.
The bill would align Missouri state law with the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). If the bill becomes law, Missouri would join more than 20 other states that already have similar laws on the books.
Bills sent to the Senate
HB 1600 modifies election laws. In its main provisions the bill: (1) Requires candidates filing their declaration of candidacy with the Secretary of State to pay their fee to the treasurer of the appropriate political party committee; (2) Requires people voting in person by use of an absentee ballot to establish their identity; (3) Allows voters without personal identification at a polling place to vote a provisional ballot which will be counted based upon a certification process and the return of documentation or by a signature verification process conducted by the election authority; and (4) Repeals certain affidavit and notice requirements under Section 115.427. The bill is meant to provide simplicity and clarity so everyone who is registered can vote and the elections would be fair trustworthy elections. Key parts of this bill protect the integrity of Missouri's voting system. This bill will make it so no one is turned away at the ballot box for not having proper identification with the provisional ballot language.
HB 1898 creates the offense of unlawful use of an unmanned aircraft, “Drones”, near a correctional center, mental health hospital, or certain open air facilities, including sports stadiums holding 5,000 or more persons, as defined in the bill. The bill is keeping up with new technology. Since 2016, there have been at least 11 drones flown over Missouri's correctional centers. There is no offense, currently, but inmates and correctional center employees fear for their safety when they see a drone near the center.
HB 1800 allows for the issuance of two sets of Purple Heart specialty license plates. The first set of plates shall be issued without a fee and only the regular registration fee shall apply to any additional set of plates. The bill will allow veterans to use an additional license plate for another vehicle. The bill also requires the director of the Department of Revenue to award fee office contracts through a competitive bidding process and to give preference to certain factors, such as Missouri not-for-profit corporations, persons and entities that reinvest at least 75% of net proceeds to charitable organizations in the state, and persons or entities that are based in a location near the fee office location.
HB 1540 prevents public school districts and charter schools from prohibiting a parent or guardian from audio recording any meeting held under the Federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) or a Section 504 plan meeting (Federal Rehabilitation Act of 1973). The bill also requires school districts and charter schools to establish a state-approved gifted program if three percent or more of the students are determined to be gifted by July 1, 2022. Additionally, the bill would establish a process for the annexation of two adjacent special school districts.
HB 1698 authorizes county commissions in all non-charter counties to promulgate reasonable regulations concerning the use of county property. Currently, the county commissions in all first, second, and fourth counties are authorized to promulgate the regulations. Currently 80 percent of Missouri's counties are counties of the third classification and they should have the same authority as all the other counties.
Special Committee on Disease Prevention and Control Receives Briefing on Coronavirus A Missouri House panel this week heard from three doctors, including the director of the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), about the readiness of the state to deal with the coronavirus. Members of the Special Committee on Disease Prevention and Control heard Missouri is very prepared and that the best thing Missourians can do to prevent the disease from spreading is wash their hands.
DHSS Director Randall Williams told lawmakers, “I believe we are very well prepared. Our motto is, ‘Hope for the best, prepare for the worst,’ and we think we are prepared for both.”
More than 100 people had been confirmed to have the coronavirus in the United States and it is responsible for 11 deaths in United States as of March 5. The disease has killed more than 3,200 people globally. House Speaker Elijah Haahr created the special committee to assess Missouri’s readiness to deal with the disease if it appears here.
Doctor Stevan Whitt with the University of Missouri Health System deals with infectious diseases. He told the committee chairman the current rates of infections and deaths suggest a 3.3-percent mortality rate with coronavirus. “Which means you have about a 97-percent rate of survival even if you get the virus,” said Whitt. He said because there are asymptomatic people who never get tested, the survival rate for the virus is likely even higher.
No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Missouri. Williams, who has been in regular contact with federal officials and his counterparts from other states, said samples from fewer than 15 patients in Missouri are being tested for the virus, while California has tested more than 460 people. Whitt said the coronavirus is very much like the common cold or flu in the symptoms that a person presents.
“You get it from coughing, sneezing, runny nose; all the usual things, contact, close contact with somebody who’s had it, inhalation of droplets — especially a large amount of droplets from somebody who you’re very close to, distance wise,” said Whitt. “We know that cases can be everywhere from completely asymptomatic to death. Most of the deaths are associated with lung involvement and inability to appropriately oxygenate, similar to influenza.”
The doctors told lawmakers that the state has a plan in place for dealing with a pandemic and those plans were made available to lawmakers and the media. They also said the best things the public can do to protect against coronavirus and stem its spread are the same things commonly recommended to keep healthy.
“Starting today we’re pushing out to all 50,000 state employees our messaging that the most important thing that will keep people from dying in this epidemic is that … soap. Its public health 101,” said Williams.
“If you’re sick, please stay at home. If you’re sick and need to go see a doctor please check in, tell them about your symptoms. Usually you’ll be given a mask if part of your symptoms are fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath, and please put on the mask,” said Whitt. “If you’re sick and do not need to be in the hospital or see a doctor just stay home, call in sick. I would encourage [legislators] to help us encourage employers to give very lenient practices to people who are sick and want to stay home during this time.”
Whitt said another concern is the “classic hoarding mentality” applying to things like masks. He said for people who are not sick to wear those affords them very little protection.
“They protect mostly the person from disseminating the disease. For instance the regular surgical masks that are the recommended masks for people who are ill, they don’t really filter air. What they do is they trap particles … that’s what happens when you cough into one, that’s what happens when you sneeze into one,” said Whitt. “If, on the other hand, the person who is the source of infection is not wearing the mask but you are, you still breathe around the edges, you still breathe around the gaps in the top around your nose. It’s not very protective for individuals who are not sick. It’s protective of groups of people to put it on the sick person.”
The doctors also recommended that those who haven’t gotten a flu shot go ahead and do so, as cases of the flu continue to rise. Williams said the state health lab in Jefferson City now has the capability to test for coronavirus and have a result in six hours.
Speaker Haahr said the legislature is prepared to act as needed to support the response to coronavirus, including by appropriating funds or giving authority for the spending of federal funds. He said the citizens of Missouri should know their government is prepared to protect them from the virus, and said he has complete faith in Williams to head up the state’s response.
The committee will hold additional hearings on an as-needed basis.
What is novel coronavirus? Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a virus strain that has only spread in people since December 2019. Health experts are concerned because little is known about this new virus and it has the potential to cause severe illness and pneumonia in some people.
How does novel coronavirus spread? Health experts are still learning the details about how this new coronavirus spreads. Other coronaviruses spread from an infected person to others through: • the air by coughing and sneezing • close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands • touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes • in rare cases.
How severe is novel coronavirus? Experts are still learning about the range of illness from novel coronavirus. Reported cases have ranged from mild illness (similar to a common cold) to severe pneumonia that requires hospitalization. So far, deaths have been reported mainly in older adults who had other health conditions.
What are the symptoms? People who have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus have reported symptoms that may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus: Fever Cough and Difficulty breathing
Who is at risk for novel coronavirus? Currently the risk to the general public is low. At this time, there are a small number of individual cases in the U.S. To minimize the risk of spread, health officials are working with healthcare providers to promptly identify and evaluate any suspected cases. Travelers to and from certain areas of the world may be at increased risk. See wwwnc.cdc.gov/ travel for the latest travel guidance from the CDC.
How is novel coronavirus treated? There are no medications specifically approved for coronavirus. Most people with mild coronavirus illness will recover on their own by drinking plenty of fluids, resting, and taking pain and fever medications. However, some cases develop pneumonia and require medical care or hospitalization. For more information: www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus
Thank you for giving me this opportunity to serve as your state representative!