Parkland Health Mart receives marketing innovation award

Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy was recently awarded the Health Mart Marketing Innovation Award at this year’s annual IdeaShare conference in Orlando, Florida.
This award recognizes the creative efforts of Business Manager/Marketing Director Debbie Hamby to promote brand awareness as well as the value of the services that Parkland Health Mart provides in the areas that their four stores serve.
“We want our customers to know us as a fun place to do business with, but we also want to educate people in a lighthearted way,” Hamby said. “We want the people who do business with us to recognize us as a company who truly cares for their customers, and also a place that can provide them with all of the health services they need, and even a few they may not have thought about.”
As one of the many hats that she wears for the company, Hamby maintains and creates content for the company’s social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, website (www.parklandrx.com) and online search sites such as Google and Yelp.
She's especially proud of a series of videos she developed on YouTube called “The Pharmtastic Four” where she turned some of their own employees and owners into superheroes doing battle against bad customer service.
“These videos developed quite the cult following,” Hamby said. “We still get requests for more videos, so you never know when those guys might turn up again.”
According to Hamby, Parkland Health Mart is very community-minded and teamed up with J98 radio to honor local high school athletes this past year with a program called “Play it Forward Athlete of the Week.”
An athlete is chosen based on their outstanding performance that week and honored with a certificate and a special t-shirt. That athlete also gets to choose a local charity that Parkland Health Mart will make a $25 donation to in the athlete’s name.
“It is a great way to get these students involved in thinking about bettering their communities, and we have been really impressed by these students and the personal connections we have seen with some of their charity choices,” Hamby said. “It has been an incredibly successful campaign.
“We are committed to doing whatever it takes for our customers. We want you to notice a difference when you visit one of our stores and see for yourself that making you number one is always our top priority.”
Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy has four stores in the Parkland: Farmington, 806 Valley Creek Drive; Desloge, 1131 N. Desloge Drive; Fredericktown, 1025 Highway 72 Bypass; and Ironton, 1500 N. Highway 21
