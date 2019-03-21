Try 3 months for $3

Parkland RV Center, located at 10 E. Woodlawn Drive in Leadington, recently held a ribbon cutting under the direction of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The center sells Sierra, Shasta, Salem Hemisphere, Salem Hemisphere Hyperlite, Salem, Salem CruiseLite, Salem FSX, Keystone Shadow Cruiser, Vibe, and No Boundaries campers, as well as a large selection of used campers. Its parts staff can assist RV enthusiasts with the parts they need.

With a combined 90 years of service experience, the technicians in the service department can take care of all service needs. Call 573-431-2728 for more information.

