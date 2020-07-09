Parson signs FY 2021 operating budget into law

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fiscal Year 2021 spending plan approved by the General Assembly has received the stamp of approval from Gov. Mike Parson with some spending restrictions to reflect declining state revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The $35.3 billion budget was signed into law by the governor and took effect on July 1, which marks the beginning of the fiscal year.

Upon signing the budget, Governor Parson said, “Every year, the General Assembly is committed to protecting Missouri taxpayers' hard earned money with a fiscally responsible budget. Although this legislative session looked very different due to COVID-19, we appreciate the General Assembly for pushing through these difficult circumstances and creating the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.”

Lawmakers had returned to Jefferson City in April with the purpose of approving a spending plan by the constitutional deadline of May 8. They faced the difficult task of balancing a budget as the state’s economy was declining and revenue was dropping because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The drop in revenue prompted budget crafters in both chambers to look for substantial cost savings to bring the spending plan into balance. In total, legislators trimmed approximately $700 million from the spending plan that had been originally proposed before the pandemic began.