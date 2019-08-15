{{featured_button_text}}
PCHAS Service Center holding open house

Caren Mell

 Submitted by PCHAS

The Farmington Service Center is inviting the public to an open house from 6-7 p.m. Friday at 607 Pine Street.

"This is an opportunity for churches, community organizations and individuals to learn about The Hill, a new program for homeless teenagers and other teens who utilize the Service Center," said Noreen O'Brien, manager of communication and government contracts for Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services (PCHAS).

The Service Center will also hold public meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 20 and Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Farmington Public Library, 101 North A Street. Both meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. with a brief presentation about the availability of counseling for families, housing for single-parent families and a program for young adults aging out of foster care. The Farmington Service Center is part of PCHAS, which began as Farmington Children’s Home and has evolved into a center for preventing child abuse and neglect.

Caren Mell, regional director of PCHAS, will be on hand to explain renovations at the campus on Pine and answer questions about services.

“Our programs strengthen families and cultivate self-sufficiency in young adults,” Mell said. “This hub of services will help local people with education, employment and family stability.”

Christopher Massey, community resource coordinator for the agency, emphasized that PCHAS offers care and support to children and families in need, at no charge, regardless of religion.

“We have a strong community network,” he said, “and we’re partnering with resource providers and volunteers. There will be new employment opportunities, too, as we launch these programs.”

For more information call 573-756-6744 or email info@pchas.org.

