Peace Officers Memorial Day is held annually in the United States on May 15 in honor of federal, state and local officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.
In accordance with Missouri State Statute 9.120, all flags at State and government offices were flown at half-staff, statewide last Wednesday, May 15, from sunrise to sunset.
The idea of a Peace Officers Memorial Day came into effect Oct. 1, 1961, when Congress asked the president to designate May 15 to honor law enforcement officers. President John F Kennedy signed the bill into law. Each year, the president of the United States proclaims the day as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week of each year during which May 15 occurs as Police Week.
According to the Legal Information Institute, the president is requested to issue a proclamation to: designate May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day; to direct government officials to display the United States flag at half-staff on all government buildings.
I would like to take this opportunity to say a personal thank you to those families who have lost a family member in the line of duty and to also thank all Police Officers and staff for the service they perform for our communities.
This week ends the final week of my first legislative session. As a freshman legislator, I learned things move very slowly by design with many checks and balances to make sure all bills and resolutions are vetted extensively and all points of view are heard.
The writers of the Missouri Constitution followed the inspired model created by the framers of the United States Constitution by making sure there is appropriate due diligence via the give and take of ideas and opinions which are voted on and then ultimately become the laws of the state.
I also learned that you, the citizens of the 116th District, are truly engaged in the political process of our district and our great state. I continually have visits and receive many letters from you letting me know your views on the important issues of the day. Thank you! They really do help me as I weigh the issues and try to represent your interests to the best of my ability.
My goal in serving in the Missouri House was to listen to the citizens of the 116th District and then represent your positions on the issues facing us today. By doing this, together, we are making a difference that will last for many generations to come. I chose to be a part of this process but I am only one of 163 Representatives that represent their people who elected them here.
Because of the dynamics of the various representatives who are representing their constituents, bills that I think are important and that would benefit our district, do not necessarily mean that enough representatives feel as I do. We listen to each other, we debate with each other and in the end, we take a vote knowing that we are voting for the constituents who have placed their trust in us to do what is best for our district.
At this time, there have been over 1,300 bills that have been filed just this year alone. Thirty-three bills have been truly agreed to and finally passed and three bills have been signed into law by the governor. As the session comes to a close, I will be sending out an end of session report listing all bills that have been passed.
It's A Wrap!
General Assembly Concludes Productive 2019 Legislative Session
As the clock hit 6 p.m. on Friday, May 17, members of the Missouri House and Senate reached the conclusion of a highly productive 2019 legislative session that saw a number of important policy reforms cross the finish line. After months of work, legislators were able to pass 94 bills and send them to the governor’s desk. The bills that received final passage include a number of priorities outlined by House leadership, as well as issues supported by the governor.
One bill approved by House and Senate members would create economic incentives meant to create and retain jobs and implement a workforce development program to train Missourians to fill jobs in areas of high need. The legislature also approved the Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act, which is one of the strongest pro-life bills in the nation.
Additionally, lawmakers gave final approval to bills that will protect some of the state’s most vulnerable citizens, make substantive reforms to Missouri’s criminal justice system, encourage agricultural development and ensure food security, and improve the state’s legal climate.
The legislature’s efforts during the 2019 session also include passage of a fiscally responsible state spending plan. The $29.7 billion budget provides a record level of funding for K-12 education and fully funds the school foundation formula for the third year in a row. The spending plan also provides funding boosts for state scholarship programs and for the state’s institutions of higher learning. Additionally, the budget funds repairs for the state’s deteriorating transportation infrastructure.
2019 Legislative Accomplishments
Strengthening Missouri’s Economy
Fast-Track – SB 68 is designed to fill workforce gaps in high demand industries by providing financial aid for adult learners. Fast Track will give adults whose income is below the Missouri average an opportunity to gain skills that boost their earning potential and prepare them for work in high-demand occupations. The program will provide short-term training in fields like manufacturing, nursing, welding, and information technology. It will also help students complete degrees in majors that prepare them for work in high-demand fields.
Missouri One Start – Another provision of SB 68 would allow the Missouri Department of Economic Development to improve and consolidate its workforce development programs. Missouri One Start is meant to improve Missouri’s workforce programs that help businesses recruit and train large numbers of job applicants during major expansions. The changes made to the programs will make them easier for businesses to navigate. They will also enact performance-based funding for training providers, and claw back protections for taxpayers.
Missouri Works – Deal Closing Fund - SB 68 would also give the Missouri Department of Economic Development an additional tool to bring new jobs to Missouri. The bill would modify an existing state program to establish a closing fund the department can use to make agreements with companies to create new jobs in the state.
The bill would enhance the existing Missouri Works Program, which helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. The program includes a claw back provision to provide protection to taxpayers.
Automotive Economic Development Tools – SB 68 would help retain automotive jobs by granting tax credits to auto manufacturers that invest $500 million or more in plant upgrades and agree to retain jobs. The bill would provide $5 million annually in credits for 5 years, and a company could qualify for an additional 5 years of credits if it makes an additional $250 million investment. The program also contains a claw back provision to protect taxpayers. The bill is in part meant to incentivize General Motors to make a $750 million expansion to its plant in Wentzville.
Protecting the Most Vulnerable
Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act - HB 126 is a bill that is one of the strongest pieces of pro-life legislation in the country. Referred to as the Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act, the bill would prohibit physicians from performing an abortion at 8 weeks gestational age or later. Because similar provisions have been struck down in other states, the bill contains additional clauses to protect the lives of the unborn. Should the 8 week ban not stand, the bill has a tiered approach that would then enact bans at 14 weeks, 18 weeks, or 20 weeks.
The legislation also states it is the intent of the state of Missouri to prohibit all abortions in the state under any circumstances. The comprehensive ban on abortion would go into effect if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, or if changes are made at the federal level to empower states to further regulate abortion. The only exception to the abortion ban would be in the case of a medical emergency.
Additionally, the bill contains provisions that would expand the existing tax credit for pro-life pregnancy resource centers and require referrals for out-of-state abortions to include the same informed consent materials that are required for an abortion performed in Missouri.
Fighting Sex Trafficking - HB 397 is meant to protect underage victims of sex trafficking from prosecution. The change ensures young people who are forced into prostitution aren’t further traumatized by facing criminal charges. Current law in Missouri makes it an affirmative defense for a minor charged with prostitution to have been acting under coercion at the time of the crime. House Bill 397 removes the coercion requirement and make it an affirmative defense that the defendant was under the age of 18.
Hailey’s Law – Another provision in HB 397 is meant to better protect children by improving the state’s Amber Alert system. The bill is known as “Hailey’s Law” in honor of Hailey Owens, who was abducted and murdered at the age of 10 while walking home from a friend’s house. The legislation requires the Amber Alert System to be tied into the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System (MULES), which is the computer system that allows all law enforcement in Missouri to communicate. The benefit is that once an officer enters information about a missing child into MULES, it would at the same time be available to the Amber Alert system.
Nathan’s Law – Another provision in HB 397 makes unlicensed day care facilities safer for Missouri children. Known as “Nathan’s Law,” the provision is named in honor of Nathan Blech, who died in in 2007 after suffocating at an unlicensed day care. It was later determined the day care operator was watching more children than recommended.
Nathan’s Law addresses the problem by limiting the total number of children allowed at an unlicensed day care to six. This includes a maximum of three children under age two. Children who live in the caregiver's home and who are eligible for enrollment in a public kindergarten, elementary, or high school shall are not included in the total.
Child Fatality Review Panels - HB 397 is also designed to help save the lives of young people by allowing child fatality review panels to share vital information. Under current law, the information obtained when the panels review the deaths of children is kept confidential. Under HB 397, the director of the Department of Social Services will have the discretion to release certain information so that it can be studied to identify trends or areas where prevention efforts can be focused, and to look for ways to change state policies to better protect children.
Simon’s Law - HB 397 and HB 138 prevents do-not-resuscitate orders from being issued for Missouri children without a parent being aware. Commonly referred to as “Simon’s Law”, the legislation would prohibit a health care facility, nursing home, physician, nurse, or medical staff from putting such an order in a child’s file without a parent’s permission. That permission may be written, or given orally in the presence of at least two witnesses.
Reforming Missouri’s Criminal Justice System
Sentencing Reform - HB 192 gives judges greater discretion when sentencing non-violent offenders. The bill is meant to both help non-violent offenders get a second chance, and to slow the growth of Missouri’s prison population. The bill would allow judges to issue sentences below Missouri’s current minimum sentencing requirements except in crimes that involved the use, attempted use, or threat of physical force, or certain non-consensual sex crimes against a minor.
Preventing Debtors’ Prison - HB 192 keeps judges from putting people back in jail for failing to pay for the cost of previous stays in jail. The bill would keep a person’s failure to pay for their own jail housing from resulting in more jail time that would result in additional housing costs. Instead, counties could use civil means to collect such costs, or a judge could waive those costs. The bill will prevent a warrant from being used solely because of the failure to pay costs.
Expungement Expansion – SB 1 expands the law passed in 2016 highlighting a list of crimes that can be expunged from a person’s record. The law went into effect in 2018 and allows individuals to seek expungements for many nonviolent felony and misdemeanor crimes. This year’s legislation adds stealing, credit card fraud, possession of a forging instrument and property damage in excess of $750 to the list of offenses that are eligible for expungement. The bill is meant to give nonviolent offenders a second chance and an opportunity to obtain employment and affordable housing.
Protecting Missouri’s Agriculture Industry
Creating Consistent Farm Regulations - SB 391 will provide consistency in the way farm operations across the state are regulated. The bill addresses a problem in current state law that has resulted in inconsistent regulations placed on farms throughout the state by county commissions and health boards. The bill will not block county ordinances or restrict local control and is designed to create a uniform agriculture policy that will encourage agricultural development, protect jobs, and ensure food security. It will ensure regulations on concentrated animal feeding operations are consistent and not more stringent than state laws.
Joint Committee on Agriculture – SB 391 also establishes the Joint Committee on Agriculture. The committee will study the economic impact of Missouri’s agriculture industry, as well as efforts to improve environmental stewardship while improving the economic sustainability of Missouri agriculture. The committee will also look at incentives to encourage best practices to scientifically address Missouri’s carbon footprint.
Improving Missouri’s Legal Climate
Joinder and Venue Reform - SB 7 is meant to improve Missouri’s legal climate and bring fairness to courtrooms in the state. The legislation comes in response to Missouri’s existing laws on joinder and venue that have made the state a premier destination for out-of-state litigants to file their lawsuits. The changes approved by the legislature reflect a ruling made in February by the Missouri Supreme Court.
The state’s highest court found that a St. Louis City Circuit Court Judge incorrectly allowed a suit by a St. Louis County plaintiff against a New Jersey-based company to move forward in his court. The legislation will reduce cost and increase access for Missouri residents to the court system by reducing the number of cases filed in Missouri courts by plaintiffs with no connection to the state.
Rebuilding and Repairing Missouri’s Infrastructure
Bonding Plan for Bridge Repair – SCR 14 supports the issuance of $301 million in bonds by the Highway and Transportation Commission to pay for construction and repair of bridges on the state highway system. The plan will allow Missouri to begin meeting infrastructure needs across the entire state without raising taxes. When fully implemented, the infrastructure plan will allow Missouri to fix 250 bridges identified by local entities as most in need of critical repair or replacement.
Following is a broad view of spending totals for the FY20 budget by department. Funding that was finalized with our Truly Agreed And Finally Passed vote last week.
Total spending for Medicaid (all funds) = $11,044,477,704
Total GR and “other” funds appropriated for Medicaid = $4,975,658,193
Total spending for the K-12 foundation formula = $3,553,211,885
School transportation spending over the formula amount = $107.5 million
Early childhood special education spending over the formula amount = $194.5 million
School nutrition program spending over the formula amount = $321.4 million
Total FY20 spending from General Revenue = $10,216,523,762
FTE (Full Time Equivalent) total of state employees = 53,932 (FY19 = 54,410 FTE)
State employees will receive a 3 percent pay raise beginning Jan. 1, 2020.
I am now back in the district and looking forward to attending community events and visiting with everyone. Please know that I am available to meet with you if you should have any issues or concerns relating to state matters. Give my office a call at 573-751-3455 to schedule a meeting.
It has been an honor to serve as your state representative.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.