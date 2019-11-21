{{featured_button_text}}
'PEACE POSTER CONTEST WINNERS
Mark Marberry, Farmington Press

The Farmington Lion's Club awarded three local students as part of their annual Peace Poster Contest. Clare Maloney, center, won $100 as first prize for the top poster, Meredith Williams, left, tied for second place and $25 for the middle poster, and Lilly Brockland, right, tied for second place and $25 for the bottom poster.

Approximately 350,000 children from 75 countries participate in the contest annually with the grand prize winner receiving $5,000 and a trip to a special awards ceremony at Lions Day at the United Nations in New York City.

