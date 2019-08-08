{{featured_button_text}}
PEC Tourney helps fund FHS/NCHS tennis programs

Pictured from left are North County High School Coach Anna Yount, Dr. John Fitz and FHS Coach Andrew Canter.

 Submitted photo

Precision Eye Care Tennis Tournament (PECTT) Executive Sponsor Dr. John Fitz on Monday presented $400 checks to Farmington High School boys and girls tennis coach Andrew Canter and North County High School boys tennis coach Anna Yount to fund expenses for the schools’ tennis programs.

Each year, the entry fees from the tournament are donated to these schools.

The PECTT was scheduled for June 20-23 at the Floyd Hager Tennis Complex in Farmington’s Engler Park, but excessive rain that weekend pushed the finals matches to mid- and late-July dates. This is the first year since bringing the tournament back to the community in 2013 that weather disrupted the schedule.

Even with rain forecasted, adult and junior players from Farmington, Bonne Terre, Desloge, Bloomsdale, Cadet, Belleview, Jackson, DeSoto, Imperial, Mineral Point, Festus, Dexter, Mountain View, Ironton, Middle Brook, St. Louis and Poplar Bluff registered and played.

“Precision Eye Care proudly supports tennis in our community, and we are happy to help fund some of the needs of the Farmington and North County high schools’ tennis programs,” Fitz said. “While the absence of NCHS Coach Hoehn was noted this year due to her unexpected passing earlier this year, we were happy to include an MH ’18 into the tournament shirt artwork as a nod to her last coaching year.” 

Tournament Director Julie Powers said that in spite of the weather issues this year, the tennis community pulled together to dry the courts and get them ready for play as quickly as possible, allowing as many matches as possible between downpours.

“Having a bunch of tennis players show up at 7 am on a Saturday to sweep and squeegee the courts turned a frustrating situation into a fun bonding experience,” Powers said. “Unfortunately, we were unable to play the finals on the last day, so we squeezed in what we could July 12 and 26.

"Thankfully, the players were very understanding and flexible, even those who had to drive more than two hours to get here. It’s unfortunate that schedule conflicts didn’t allow all the matches to be played on make-up dates.”

The tournament is scheduled for the first weekend following Father’s Day each year. The 2020 tournament will be held June 25-28. For more information about this tournament, questions can be directed to Executive Sponsor Dr. John Fitz at 573-756-2020 or Tournament Director Julie Powers at 573-760-5880. Local tennis players connect through the Facebook page: Tennis – St. Francois County, MO.

Farmington High School students can contact Coach Andrew Canter or Assistant Coach John England. North County High School students can contact the girls tennis team coach, Courtney Stufflebean or the boys tennis team coach, Anna Yount. Yount also serves as the girls assistant coach, and Kathy Shipman.

Winners in each event were: Boys Singles – First: Alex Hatch, Second: Blake Dobey; Girls Singles – First: Courtney Northcutt, Second: Eleanor Campbell; Boys Doubles – First: Nate Greif and Alex Hatch, Second: Sam Tucker and Paul Borrego; Girls Doubles – Deciding round robin match not played due to weather and schedule conflicts for make-up match; Men’s Singles – First: Steve Williams, Second: Lance Sechrest; Men’s Doubles – First: Lance Sechrest and Steve Williams, Second: Ian Powers and Ken Bohnenkamp; Mixed Doubles – First: Marvin Bohnenkamp and Kim Bohnenkamp, Second: Daniel Woolsey and Elise Woolsey; Men’s Seniors Doubles – First: Marvin Bohnenkamp and Ken Bohnenkamp, Second: David Mayhugh and Steve Phillips

