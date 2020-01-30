Lou Gehrig’s amazing streak of playing in more consecutive professional baseball games than anyone else ever had ended on May 2, 1939, only after the superstar contracted ALS. The disease was to become known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. His record of 2,130 consecutive games seemed unbreakable; it stood for over 56 years!
However, on Sept. 6, 1995, Cal Ripken broke Gehrig’s record and went on to extend the streak to 2,632 games. Breaking this record is one of professional baseball’s most stunning achievements. In fact, when Ripken broke the record, he had missed just 164 of the 19,386 innings the Orioles had played while he was on the team. His streak officially started on May 30, 1982. If he had not sat out the second game of a doubleheader on May 29, the record would have begun 22 games earlier. Ripken also played in 28 playoff games with the Orioles, but those games are not included in the record.
The streak-breaking game was televised by ESPN, and it ranks as one of the most-watched and memorable games in baseball history. President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore both attended the game. When the record became official, the game had to be stopped for 22 minutes as the crowd stood to their feet and roared their appreciation. All the players from both teams came out of the dugouts to congratulate Ripken.
Ripken had two children born during the streak. However, both arrived on days when the Orioles did not play, so he did not have to decide between stopping his streak and being present at the births. He played through two ankle sprains and a knee sprain primarily through sheer willpower and grit.
Ripken quietly decided to end his streak at 2,632 games, before the final home game of the Orioles’ 1998 season. He did not want to have the streak lingering as an issue during the off season.
Why is this record such a big deal? You do not have to be a baseball fan to recognize the significance of perseverance. The Apostle Paul made the same point nearly 2,000 years earlier when he wrote, “So let’s not get tired of doing what is good. At just the right time we will reap a harvest of blessing if we don’t give up.” (Galatians 6:9, NLT)
The record was a very significant accomplishment for Ripken; but perseverance is a big deal for every person. At some point when life becomes difficult and we feel like we cannot go on everyone is tempted to throw in the towel. However, all of us can learn a lot from the baseball superstar who refused to quit. Do not give up on your marriage, your family, or your commitment to be the person God created you to be. Perseverance pays off in the end!
