This story originally appeared in the Friday, Nov. 4, 1949 issue of The Farmington Press – Editor
Children and their parents flocked to the courthouse Monday night to join in the Farmington Kiwanis Club’s annual observance of Halloween. Prizes for the cleverest costumes were awarded to 35 children and 19 adults. More than 300 persons competed.
Earlier in the day, school classes were busy painting owls, witches and black cats and goblins on store windows in an effort to win part of the $50 in cash prizes. First place in the lower grades, as announced over the public address system at the evening frolic by Vernon Giessing, was won by the Lutheran fifth grade for the winning painting on Dr. A.F. Mayerhoffers’s window. The third and fourth grades at the W.L. Johns School placed second with pictures at Laws and Jennings Dress Shop. The fifth grade at the same school won third place with drawings at Gift Chest Jewelers.
First prize was $12.50 with $7.50 for second place and $5 for third place. Similar prizes were awarded the winners in the upper grades with the tenth grade at the high school capturing top honors with a painting on Revoir’s Red & White window. The seventh grade at St. Joseph School placed second with window decorations at Fair Department Store. Sterling Tucker’s eighth grade class from the public school ranked third with a painting on the left window of the Ozark Federal Savings and Loan Association.
Judges for the window contest were from Bonne Terre.
The costume contest started shortly after 7 o’clock with one side of the courthouse square blocked off for the evening’s activities. Daniel Boone, Mary and her little lamb, skeletons, witches, clowns, gypsies, others gathered in the corridors of the courthouse to parade onto the stage erected at the west door and to face the judges, the spectators milling in the street, and to eye the prizes stacked on the platform. Boxes of popcorn purchased by the club and Popsicles donated by the Schramm Creamery were handed to the participants as they left the stage. Later the costumes, which had most pleased the judges were recalled in the elimination reviews.
First prize of a turkey was won by 6-year-old Kenny Burlbaw, who appeared in a red skirt, wearing a monkey face and fur hood. Ted McClard, 11, placed second and was awarded a watch. Mary Schramm, 6, received a doll for third prize given to those under 16.
You have free articles remaining.
Other prizes donated by the Farmington business and professional men were awarded to Bobby Kollmeyer, Johnny Hastings, Elaine Schramm, Davy Hughes, Larry Hastings, Julie Farrar, Pauline Harrington, Bart Clanin, Mary Maud Rion, Martha McKelvery, Bobby Berkley, Susan Lee, Bobby Boyd and Madonna Brewer.
Prizes in the same age group were won also by David Freeman, Kathleen Cozean, Bronson Lovitt, Elroy Brady Jr., Jerry Schramm, Linda Gale Robinson, Jane Ann Teague, Barry Naeger, Tom McClard, Nancy Sue Stoll, Donald Boswell, Jerry Ratliff, Jerry Pigg, Leon Rudloff, Robert Cissel, Bobby Farrell, Norman Fiessel.
The adult winners, when unmasked, proved to be Mrs. Ed Ross and Mrs. Lynn Ross, who won first prize as a comic bride and groom. Mrs. Archie Chappell won second prize with the support of her son, Jerry. The next prize went to Mrs. Marie Beasley and Mrs. Ada Bond.
Other winners in the adult group included Miss Jean Zimmer, Fred Landolt, Mrs. John Roberts, Charles Meyer, Miss Verna Mae Skaggs, and Miss Helen Sherrill, Jack VanSickle, Mrs. Eula Rentfro and Mrs. Marvin Pettus, Paul Stewart, Mrs. Margaret Helm and Miss Betty Hibbits, Freida Woods, Joyce Wichman, Carl Zolman, Corlene Coats, Mary Jane Brewer, Mrs. Harold Ruth and Mrs. Charles Meyer.
Judges for the costumes were T.L. Ferguson and Mel Weems of Bonne Terre and Martin Ochs of Flat River.
No prizes were won by the many patient mothers who helped their children prepare costumes, by the members of the club, the judges or the donors of the prizes, but all shared in the gaiety of the evening preceding All Saints Day.
Tom Fitz, chairman of the day’s events, and Dr. Mayerhoffer, chairman of the committee for obtaining prizes, thank the public for the cooperation extended to the Kiwanis Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.