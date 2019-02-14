Pfoertner named PHC Star Service Team Member

Parkland Health Center’s Susan Pfoertner is Star Service Team Member for January
Parkland Health Center has announced that Susan Pfoertner, PharmD, BCGP, has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for January 2019.
Dr. Pfoertner is a pharmacist and has worked at Parkland Health Center and Mineral Area Regional Medical Center for a combined total of 32 years.
Excerpts from Susan’s nomination read, “She is knowledgeable in her field and always eager to learn more. She is helpful and volunteers to help with department work that is not assigned to her, doing tasks to help other co-workers and meet patient needs.
"She instructs in a humble, kind manner and is always approachable. She retains her humor and smile on a consistent basis. She is an excellent pharmacist who lives the ICARE values.”
When asked what she likes about her job, Susan replied, “I like the variety. I work at both the Farmington and Bonne Terre locations. I like just being able to help people, and there is always something new to learn in pharmacy.”
Susan added that she has a special interest in working to improve the safe use of antibiotics, and she is involved with Parkland’s antimicrobial stewardship team and the BJC collaborative group.
When asked how she felt about receiving this award, she said, “I was pleasantly surprised.”
ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.
Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine. For additional information about Parkland Health Center, call 573-756-6451 or the physician finder service at 573-431-3338 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.
