PHC-Farmington Auxiliary presents check to hospital

Parkland Health Center-Farmington Auxiliary recently presented a check for $25,000 to Parkland Health Center. Pictured are, from left, Cheri Goldsmith, director of finance at Parkland and Barbara Ward, auxiliary president.

The Parkland Health Center-Farmington Auxiliary recently presented a check for $25,000 to Parkland Health Center. The funds were raised through gift shop sales as well as additional special seasonal sales, and will be utilized to help purchase hospital equipment.

The auxiliary was formed when the hospital opened in April 1969 and has remained a vital part of the hospital for the past fifty years. During that time, volunteers have contributed many thousands of dollars for special projects and thousands of hours of volunteer service to the hospital.

At Parkland’s Farmington location, auxiliary volunteers operate the hospital’s gift shop, staff the customer service desk in the main hospital lobby, escort patients to medical procedures, deliver flowers and mail to patients, and assist with special events and projects. In addition, since 1979 auxiliary volunteers have been delivering meals to homebound patients on weekdays through Parkland’s Meals-on-Wheels for Special Diets program.

In addition to thousands of volunteer hours, the auxiliary has contributed funds that have provided specialized medical equipment such as x-ray, EKG, Doppler and emergency department equipment, as well as the wheelchair van that is used to transport patients.

“The auxiliary is very pleased to have been able to devote our efforts in providing something so much needed and well used as the wheelchair van,” said Barbara Ward, auxiliary president. “The patients are our first priority, and we look forward to seeing how this recent contribution can be applied toward a project that benefits our patients.” She summed up her volunteer role by saying, “The patients come first and I very much enjoy what I do.”

Those interested in volunteering or in additional information about the auxiliary may call 573-760-8188.

Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine. For additional information about Parkland Health Center, please call 573-756-6451 or the physician finder service at 573-431-3338 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.

