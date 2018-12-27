Try 1 month for 99¢
PHC names Williams as Star Service Team Member

Williams

 Provided by PHC

Parkland Health Center has announced that Patricia ‘PJ’ Williams, RN, has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for December 2018.

Williams is a nurse in the intensive care unit and has worked at Parkland Health Center and Mineral Area Regional Medical Center for a combined total of seven years.

Excerpts from her nomination read, “She is a wonderful mentor, caring nurse and a great peer to all of her fellow workers. She will work in any department and treat everyone …. with the utmost respect. She makes sure that no matter who you are, you know that you are important to her and everyone around.”

When asked what she likes about her job, Williams replied, “I love the people! It’s my home away from home.”

When asked how she felt about receiving this award, she said, “I was surprised! I was excited that my co-workers nominated me.”

ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine.

For additional information about Parkland Health Center, please call 573-756-6451 or the physician finder service at 573-431-3338 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.

