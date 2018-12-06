Try 1 month for 99¢
PHC's Valle named Star Service Team Member

Valle

 Provided by Parkland Health Center

Parkland Health Center is pleased to announce that Kyle Valle has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for November 2018. Kyle is a security officer and has worked at Parkland Health Center for thirteen years.

Excerpts from Kyle’s nomination read, “Kyle always connects with patients, especially those in need. He does not hesitate to spend time with patients in difficult situations. He is always upbeat, even in difficult situations. He does what he says he will do and is a team player. He shows respect to everyone.”

When asked what he likes about his job, Kyle replied, “I like helping and protecting the staff and making sure they feel safe. I also like helping the patients that need help.” When asked how he felt about receiving this award, he said, “I was very surprised!”

ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine. For additional information about Parkland Health Center, please call 573-756-6451 or the physician finder service at 573-431-3338 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.

