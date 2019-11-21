{{featured_button_text}}
PHC 'Star Service Team Member' named

Pam Ward

 Submitted photo

Parkland Health Center has announced that Pam Ward has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for November 2019.

Ward works in the environmental services department — formerly called housekeeping department — where she has worked during her entire 13 year career at Parkland. With the exception of a short time on the medical/surgical floor, she has been stationed primarily in the emergency department.

When asked what she likes most about her job, Pam replied, “I like the interaction with people. The people at Parkland are very nice and considerate and that makes your job a lot easier.”

Pam’s nomination reads, “Pam is always happy to help and goes the extra mile for staff and patients. She always has a smile and a kind word. She is a model of all of the ICARE values.”

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

Pam’s manager had called a departmental meeting on the day the award was announced, so the team was together when the announcement was made over the hospital’s intercom system. “I was very, very shocked,” Pam said. “And honored,” she added.

Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine. For additional information about Parkland Health Center, please call 573-756-6451 or the physician finder service at 573-431-3338 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments