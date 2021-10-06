PHC welcomes new orthopedic surgeon to medical staff

Jesse Beard, DO, is a board-eligible orthopedic surgeon who recently joined the medical staff of Parkland Health Center.

A Farmington native, Dr. Beard returned to his hometown community after completing a sports medicine fellowship at the MedStar Orthopedic Institute in the Baltimore and Washington DC areas. During this time, he worked alongside the team physicians for several area professional and collegiate sports teams, including the NFL Baltimore Ravens and NHL Washington Capitals. According to Beard, the sports medicine fellowship was a great opportunity to hone cutting-edge surgical techniques and learn how to optimize return-to-sport for athletes.

“I am excited to return home and join the Parkland Health Center medical staff,” he said. “I really enjoy the sense of camaraderie amongst the medical staff and employees. I look forward to a long and rewarding career providing orthopedic care and being involved in the local community!”

In addition to sports medicine, Dr. Beard’s areas of focus include joint replacement surgery of the knee, hip, and shoulder, fracture care, and general orthopedics. He performs the anterior approach for total hip replacements, which is less invasive and has been shown to allow faster recovery after total hip replacement. Some patients even go home the same day.