Thanksgiving is slowly being squeezed into just a few hours of recognition on its appointed day, coming between the now blow-out celebrations of Halloween and Christmas! I find it sad, that the one day set aside to express thankfulness for the many blessings received throughout the year has become celebrated with only a huge dinner that is being juggled to fit into a slot after the time the turkey is done and before the big game kickoff or the mammoth mall marathon shopping is scheduled.
The cooks are now about the only ones who actually spend hours preparing for the National Day of Thanks, and most of their time is spent several days before Thanksgiving either grocery shopping, working in the kitchen or worrying about how the many dishes they’ve prepared will turn out.
Especially the pies.
Pies have become as much anticipated as the meal’s traditional main feature: the roasted turkey.
The baking of the perfect pies requires even more thought, skill and time to prepare than the bird. With the bird you season it, decide if the stuffing will be baked in the turkey or alongside it, and pop it in the oven for the required amount or roasting time.
The only tricky part is remembering to remove the giblet package that’s lurking somewhere inside there before putting it in the oven; hopefully before the bird is brought to the table for carving! Oh yes, we’ve all had that embarrassing surprise at least once when the steamy, soggy package is discovered and pulled from its overlooked nesting place by the designated carver!
Most cooks have at least one pie they’ve perfected and become known for, and it is always demanded to be presented as the stellar dessert. What the gathered guests don’t realize is that pies have persnickety personalities.
You can prepare the same pie with perfect results for every Sunday meal for a year. But you can never count on the same perfection on a special occasion. Pies seem to know your pie reputation can be upheld or, well, crumbled like an over-baked crust on how well the current offering comes out.
The pumpkin pie filling can refuse to set-up firmly and, instead, sits in a moody and runny sulk. The meringue on a coconut cream pie decides to weep and droop over its appearance this day rather than standing tall and proudly displaying tantalizing, lightly browned tips. The pecan pie develops an acute soggy bottom, and the lemon pie has no zest for life. And the crust! Only your oven knows what happens to it!
I’ve witnessed such dire failures by other bakers who have experienced such devastating pratfalls as well as a few of my own! Your faith in your culinary skills suffers a huge blow, and you never again approach a bowl of unstirred pie ingredients with the same light-heartedness as before.
I’ve seen women who have been baking for years become the victims of such failures. My late Aunt Moe was asked at an informal family get-together at another family member’s home to make her delicious pecan pie for us for dinner.
Having an unbroken string of successes with this pie, she willing agreed. She asked where she could find the necessary ingredients and quickly assembled them and began her familiar routine of making the crust and filling, then adding the pecans on top before popping the pie into the oven to bake.
After dinner the eagerly awaited pie was sliced and served, and everyone happily took their first bite. The looks of delight changed at once to distress as the diners quickly rid themselves of the offending bite of pie. My aunt was horrified as she too tasted the heavily over-salted filling. Afterwards, it was discovered that the unmarked container of what she thought was sugar was instead canning salt!
Our hostess was extremely apologetic as she explained she had forgotten the salt was left sitting next to the sugar instead of being placed on a different shelf. My aunt, the baker, was relieved that it hadn’t been her mistake, but still declined to make another pie for the next day. After that she always tasted the ingredient in the sugar container to be certain it really was as stated.
My own pie story that has become family legend, wasn’t about one I made, but about a beautiful pie made by my Aunt Tillie (who I called Auntie). Auntie was the acknowledged outstanding cook and baker in the LePere family, with special kudos for her lemon meringue pies. It was always a masterpiece from the fresh lemon filling to her magnificent tall meringues.
I was probably about six or seven when this particular pie was made and placed on the kitchen table to cool. My neighbor friend Bill Sutherland and I had been playing Cowboy and Indian in the front yard of Auntie’s home this summer day. It was hot and we were thirsty. I said I’d go in and ask Auntie for glasses of water and maybe she would even give us each a homemade grape jelly sandwich. (Her jelly was also the best ever and made with grapes from her own arbors.)
Luckily, she was in a good mood and gave me the cups of water and went into the pantry to get the jelly to make the sandwiches. I stood by the table waiting for our treats and spied the cooled pie.
Those perfect meringue peaks looked so inviting, my fingers seemed to move of their own accord as they pinched off the tip of one meringue and then another that quickly ended up in my mouth. When Auntie returned with the jelly, she found her now denuded meringues and knew immediately who the culprit was!
I hastily left the kitchen after a good scolding, without water or sandwiches! To make a very bad experience even worse, Billy got mad and went home because my pinching the meringues meant he didn’t get the sandwich! He wouldn’t play with me and I was also forbidden from Auntie’s kitchen for several days. I was one well chastised child!
But amazingly, I lived to play Cowboys and Indians another day and Lemon Meringue Pie is still my very favorite, although none since have ever rivaled Auntie’s.
Have a wonderful Thanksgiving and may all of your pies be perfect ones!
