St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster and former pitcher Rick Horton recently visited Farmington for a meeting with local donors to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).
Horton is a former area director for FCA and still represents the organization on a part-time basis. He shared some of his Christian testimony and working with FCA.
“FCA is my heartbeat,” he said. “It’s in my DNA. I just love what FCA does. There’s a need for coaches to have a platform to be able to share their faith with their students in school settings. It’s also a place for student leaders to be able to stand up and say, ‘Yes, I believe in God and I’m seeking him in my life, and I would like to tell you about that’.”
Horton’s spiritual journey began when his teammates invited him to a Bible study chapel when he was playing minor league baseball with the Cardinals.
“These guys wanted to go to this chapel," he said. "They kind of drug me in there. The influence of these teammates of mine kind of set this basis for me to love FCA’s impact of team concept within an athletic context.”
In an interview with the Farmington Press, Horton shared in depth his Christian testimony and the struggles of maintaining his faith while on the road for extended periods of time.
“Honestly, the hardest thing about being a person of faith in a professional sports arena — to me the hardest thing — is recognizing that you are not as big a deal as everybody thinks you are,” he said. “It’s a trap that I think people fall into. Fans cheer for you, you see your name and you have a baseball card, for goodness sake. You’re on TV. Your head can get so big. It becomes an ego problem — a pride problem.”
According to Horton, thinking more highly of yourself than you ought to is certainly not a biblical stance to have and more of a problem for religious athletes than some of the other issues on the road.
“It doesn’t mean that you’re not grateful for the position and thankful for it," he said. "You can enjoy it. To be grounded is the hardest thing. People talk about having to deal with money, and maybe some opportunities to make some wrong choices are always there. That’s true, but I don’t think that those things are as hard personally. And for most Christian athletes, it’s just kind of getting a little bit high on yourself.”
It was critical for Horton to have like-minded teammates to share time with on the road — whether it was having bible studies or dining out together and staying connected in faith and grounded in reality.
“I can think of several of them — Ken Dayley, Todd Worrell, Andy Van Slyke, Tom Herr," he said. "All those guys were teammates of mine. Clint Hurdle, guys of faith, we shared that in common. In a sense we held each other accountable, peer influence — not in a harsh way — but in a meaningful way.”
In the past, Horton also led chapel services and Bible studies for the St. Louis Rams. Although understanding the strain on Christian Faith professional players encounter, he often gently chided the Ram’s players that they didn’t have it as bad as he did during the playing season.
“There’s temptations that are clearly there, and you have to be a good self-manager — especially a baseball player,” he said. “Baseball is different than football. I used to tease my football friends — and I had several of them — we would talk about travel. And I would say ‘you don’t travel. You go seven days a year for a Saturday and spend one night and come back. That’s not traveling’.
“Traveling is going for a 10-day road trip and then coming back for four days and going on another 10-day road trip. The cadence of baseball is you’re basically in a city for three to four days and you’re playing everyday. You’re busy enough to not get maybe too much free time, because that could be a danger, but not getting enough recharging time.
"I would say that recharging would include not only spiritual recharging, but emotional with your friends, your family. My wife and I talked every year at the end of the year, we have dinner together in October and we say it’s the first time we have dinner together in seven months. That’s a weird thing.”
After playing major league baseball for seven years and spending time as a pitching coach, Horton had to adjust to a new challenge — working as a sports broadcaster. Even though he was still traveling to the same places and working with the same sports, there was more isolation for Horton to cope with, leading to greater challenges to being a Christian.
“It’s hard to explain specifically because people see me as connected,” he said. “I am connected, but not in the way I was as a player. I don’t have a people group that’s as big. My people group is the other broadcasters.
“I’m not a coach. I was a coach. I’m not a player, I was a player. I’m not a fan, I’m kind of a fan, but it’s different. I’m not in the fan group. I’m not really in the coaches, although I probably identify with the coaches more than anybody — but the broadcaster group are people that didn’t play. Even within my own group, I had a different experience except for the guys that were former players. I’m not saying it’s better or worse. It’s even more isolated.”
Horton has learned to compensate for the isolation that broadcasting brings by leaning on family and friends.
“My wife travels with me more often,” he said. “I have friends on the road that I see. They come see me and we’ll golf together on the road just to stay connected.”
Although in some ways he sees a parallel of the baseball season to Jesus’ 40 days in the wilderness, Horton is careful to say that what he goes though is not the same thing that Jesus went through in the fourth chapter of Luke.
“That feeling of isolation and aloneness, and the need to be connected and the temptations,” he said. “The baseball season’s a little bit like that. So, to be fortified before and after is critical, and that’s why my church is important and being in Bible study.”
Living in the St. Louis area, Horton attends Chesterfield Presbyterian Church. Although rarely there during the summer, his church is very meaningful to him, and important in how it serves his wife.
“She goes to church by herself more often than we would like now that we’re empty nesters,” he said. “But the church experience has been such a good one for us.”
Living an often hectic schedule, Horton is like other busy Christians in that sometimes he gets away from his faith, and notes that he always gets back where he belongs with God.
“It happens and you drift,” he said. “The great realization that we all encounter, the gist of that is, God hasn’t moved away from us. We moved away from him. He’s still there. That’s what’s great about the coming back.
“That coming back could be just going to church. Sometimes it’s listening to Christian radio. I have several things I do. I listen to contemporary Christian audio journals, which is on contemporary Christian issues, which is a high level teaching thing. It keeps me tethered.”
