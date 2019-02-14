Try 1 month for 99¢
Play equipment donated to Engler Park

Prior to a donation ceremony of new playground equipment by the St. Francois County Rotary Club to the city of Farmington's Engler Park, organization members, from left, Candy Zarcone, Brenda Jordan and Heather Garner try out the new musically-themed items.

 Kevin R. Jenkins, Daily Journal

Members of the St. Francois County Rotary Club donated a musical set of playground equipment to the city that has been installed at Engler Park.

The equipment includes a xylophone, drums and a tubular-bell chime by Little Tikes Commercial Playground.

"We want to bring more inclusive events for the children to the park system so that kids of all abilities can play," said Kendra Gibson, project manager for all-inclusive rec, representing Little Tikes Commercial Playground. "We're slowly transitioning the parks so they have pieces of inclusive play equipment for children of all abilities.

"The Rotary Club started out several years ago working with us to add some inclusive swings to Columbia Park. They've done several projects like this and we just continue to hope that they continue to do this in the future so that we can keep adding."

Vice President Curtis Walter was pleased that the St. Francois County Rotary Club was able to donate another set of playground equipment to the city.

"I think it's phenomenal as far as getting out into the community and getting this involved," he said. "We don't have anything like this for all-inclusive kids to play on. I know Ste. Gen has something, Perryville has something, but not Farmington until now. Getting something like this here in Farmington is a big deal to us."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Load comments