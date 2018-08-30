Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Posts Donates To Poker Run

The AMVETS had their annual Camp Hope Poker Run hosted by Post 48. The run included at stop at Farmington. AMVETS Post 113 Commander Tony Carroll, left, presents checks from AMVETS, AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary and Sons of AMVETS to Darryl Rundel, AMVETS Riders Post 48 President.

 Provided by Tony Carroll

The AMVETS had their annual Camp Hope Poker Run hosted by Post 48. The run included at stop at Farmington. AMVETS Post 113 Commander Tony Carroll, left, presents checks from AMVETS, AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary and Sons of AMVETS to Darryl Rundel, AMVETS Riders Post 48 President.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments