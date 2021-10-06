Pound pups, cats seek forever homes this week

Five cats at the Desloge Pound; two dogs and eight cats at the Farmington Pound; a dog at the Bonne Terre Pound; and four cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Desloge
300 N. Lincoln
Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463
URGENT! Four tabby males, approximately 4 months old, are friendly and available now for adoption.
URGENT! A silver tabby male and gray female cat with white feet, are about 4 months old and available now for adoption.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Female mixed breed dog is 1.5 years old. This sweet little girl is friendly, good with kids, partially housebroken and knows some commands. She is looking for a loving forever home. She is available now for adoption.
Female pit bull mix is approximately 5 years old. She was picked up as a stray and is a friendly girl who obviously enjoys car rides. She is available now for adoption.
Nine-month-old female cat is wild and available now for adoption.
Six 6-month-old cats, genders unknown, are wild and need barn homes. The cats were all picked up on Ashbrook and are available now for adoption.
Four to 5-month-old cat is wild and needs a barn home. The cat was picked up in the 500 block of Maple and is available now for adoption.
Bonne Terre
21 Service Drive
For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050
To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Male mixed breed dog is a handsome brindle that was picked up as a stray. He is friendly with people and other dogs. He is available now for adoption.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Female cat is approximately 6 years old and friendly. She is available now for adoption.
Neutered male cat is 12 weeks old and friendly. He is available now for adoption.
Cat, gender unknown, is 10-12 weeks old and not happy at the pound. It is available now for adoption.
Male cat is around a year old and very friendly. He was picked up on Newberry Street and is available now for adoption.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.