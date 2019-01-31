PRC to hold first mystery dinner

An upcoming fundraiser for the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center (PRC) is offering people in the Parkland an opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal, solve an amusing mystery and help a great cause — all at the same time.
“February Frolic — a mystery dinner — takes place Feb. 9 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Bonne Terre,” said PRC Executive Director Becky Laubinger. “The doors open at 5 p.m. with the dinner and fun starting at 5:30 and continuing until 9. The cost is $10 a ticket, with all proceeds going to the PRC.”
Explaining the evening’s mystery dinner concept, Laubinger said, “Each person at the table has a character and over the course of the evening they will be given clues and have the chance to investigate each other to figure out who is the one behind all of the mayhem.”
Along with the fun of solving a mystery, guests will also be served a dinner that by itself alone will be worth the cost of the ticket. The menu will include pork steak, baked beans, coleslaw and a roll.
In addition to the cost of the ticket, those attending February Frolic will be given other opportunities to raise funds for the PRC.
“Since it is a fundraising dinner, there will be an opportunity to donate, but there’s also some auction items that people will have a chance to bid on,” Laubinger said. “We have tickets for the Sight & Sound Theater in Branson and Holiday World tickets in Santa Claus, Indiana. We also have tickets to the Gateway Arch and Magic House, as well as $50 Visa cards and several other great items.”
To participate in this great evening for a great cause, those interested in attending need to call the PRC at 573-431-6001 or drop by the center at 815 E. Main St. in Park Hills by Monday, Feb. 4.
There’s no doubt that PRC is an organization that is worthy of the community’s donations and support. It has served the Parkland for more than a decade, reaching out to young mothers and fathers in the hope of saving the lives of unborn children by providing them with non-judgmental love, acceptance, prayer, classes and the provision of practical needs such as diapers, formula, clothes and other items.
“Last year we were able to provide over 5,000 free services for the community and give away between 13,000 and 14,000 items,” Laubinger said. “They were mostly childcare items but also some personal care items for moms and dads. As far as our classes, we took a break over Christmas and then started back up at the end of January.
Although it’s only little more than a few weeks since the start of the new year, the PRC has already seen 73 clients and had 122 visits.
“It was a surprise even to me how many we’ve seen since the start of the year,” Laubinger said. “It’s exciting to be able to provide people resources, support and encouragement to help women make the decision to choose life.”
