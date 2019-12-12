Predict good reception for cable TV

This story originally appeared on the front page of the Thursday, Dec. 13, 1979 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Cable television is just around the corner and will soon be seen in Farmington.
According to Charles C. Earls, president and director of Earldun Broadcasting, cable television should be available by late spring or early summer, unless there is a holdup in receiving equipment.
The directors of Earldun Broadcasting, Inc. formed Farmington Cablevision Co. for the purpose of building and operating a new cablevision system in the area. Formerly KBOA, Inc., Earldun Broadcasting is the parent company of six radio stations including ones in Perryville, Arkansas; Kennett, Missouri, and now Farmington.
Founded in 1966 to build and operate radio stations, its most recent acquisition was KREI, purchased from Jim Roberts in 1974. Earldun Broadcasting will be represented on the board of the Farmington Cablevision Co. by Terry James, who has managed radio stations KREI and KTJJ-FM in Farmington since 1974.
Cable television workers were recently in the area making studies and strand mapping. Earles said the cable television coverage is projected to be around 54 miles, which he added was bigger than they expected.
"Farmington's going to have a great system," Earls said. "It's something the town's going to be proud of. The company is working very hard."
Farmington Cablevision's proposed services for the area include a wide variety of television programing such as Home Box Office and the Christian Broadcasting Network.
Programming will feature the following television stations and channels: KTVI, St. Louis, channel two; KMOX, St. Louis, channel four; KSDK, St. Louis, channel five; KETC, St. Louis, channel 9, (educational); KPLR, St. Louis, channel 11, (independent); KFVS, Cape Girardeau, channel 12; WTCG, Atlanta, channel 17 (independent); and KDNL, St. Louis, channel 30, (independent).
The Christian Broadcast Network, time, weather and music, FM radio and Home Box Office are also included in the services.
WTCG out of Atlanta, owned by Atlanta Braves baseball owner Ted Turner, is operated 24 hours a day, broadcasting Atlanta sports, old movies and television reruns. Home Box Office features commercial-free recently-released movies, along with night club acts and stage performances.
While Farmington is waiting for cable television to arrive, several areas in St. Francois County are currently receiving cable programming.
Cable T.V. subscriber Mary Lou Lodholz of Bonne Terre said, "We like the movies we get on cable television. I think they space the movies out ver well. Sometimes the better movies are on the weekend," she continued. "A lot of times you're not home over the weekend or have something else to do."
Mrs. Lodholz added that another advantage of cable television is that there is more of a selection to choose from when there's "nothing worth watching on some of the channels."
A Flat River resident, who wished to remain anonymous said the two things he didn't like about cable television were that they dropped channel six from Paducah, Kentucky, and that there is an overlap of two channels that carry Christian broadcasting.
When asked what he liked most about cable T.V., he said, "Their service is good. It's usually not more than a matter of hours before something is fixed. The improved reception also cuts out a lot of interference. We're in an area where the reception is not the best," he added.
"WTCG out of Atlanta is one of the big advantages to me. It shows a lot of movies and sports," he continued. "I appreciate that as much as anything I get out of it. It's really worthwhile."
How much will it cost to become a subscriber of cable television in Farmington? According to information released by Earldun Broadcasting, a connection charge of $12.50 will be assessed for the first television outlet in a home. However, no connection charge will be made for a period of 30 days from the time service is initially available in the area.
After the first television has been connected, a monthly charge of $6 will be assessed to the subscriber. An additional television outlet in a home will be free of charge if it is connected at the time of the initial hook-up. A monthly charge of $1.75 will be added for other T.V.s hooked up in the home.
