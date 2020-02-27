Preparing for the week ahead

At the beginning of each week at the Capitol, I look forward to the three hour drive to Jefferson City to mentally prepare for the week ahead.
I knew that I would have a committee meeting first thing on Monday and would end my day on Monday evening attending the Conservation Committee to hopefully hear that my HB 2315 would be passed out of committee. Monday is generally a pretty quiet day, one to review the upcoming bills for the week, prepare for the various meetings and looking forward to seeing those who are coming to the Capitol.
One of my first visitors to the office were members of the Federation of the Blind. These volunteers are here to promote programs that encourage self-determination, independence and equality of opportunity. As I was talking with them, I realized fully that this is why I am here at the Capitol, to represent the people I serve and to be their voice for their agendas.
I have mentioned in my previous reports, that I will be filing legislation relating to Medicaid benefits for recipients that will benefit them and the state of Missouri. After extensive research and meetings, I will be filing this the first of next week.
My HB 2315 which is the land conveyance bill for the National Park of Ste. Genevieve was passed out of the Conservation Committee meeting and has been referred to the Rules Committee where it will need to be voted on again. Will keep you posted as it moves through the process!
House Approves Bill to Require Victim Impact Program for DWI Offenders (HB 1488) A bill now headed to the Senate would require a person who is guilty of driving while
intoxicated to complete a victim impact program approved by the court.
A victim impact panel would be made up of people who have either been seriously injured by an impaired driver or have a loved one who was seriously injured or killed by a drunk driver. Members of the panel would share their personal stories as part of the offender’s court sentence.
Victim impact programs currently exist in Missouri. Many judges already require offenders to participate in them. Legislation approved by the House would ensure that every judge sends offenders to the victim impact programs by making them a mandatory consequence for drunk or impaired driving offenses.
By placing offenders face-to-face with people whose lives have been permanently changed by a substance-impaired driver provides offenders with the understanding that drunk driving is a choice that impacts the lives of innocent people and is 100 percent preventable.”
The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
House Gives First-Round Approval Legalizing Needle Exchange Programs (HB 1486)
The Missouri House gave initial approval to legislation that would allow the continued operation
of programs that offer clean needles to drug abusers.
The program’s purpose is to get drug users into treatment by introducing them to medical professionals who can consult with them while providing them with clean needles as well as fight the spread of diseases like HIV and Hepatitis C, which are often transmitted through the use of dirty needles.
These programs operate in Missouri now, including one in St. Louis County and one operating for decades in Kansas City and cover 87% of Missourians, however, they are technically in violation of state laws against distributing drug paraphernalia. Currently, cities look the other way because they are helping so much with harm reduction.
Syringe access programs have resulted in a 13% reduction in drug abuse. They play a very large role in the referral for treatment and have also been found to decrease needle sharing by 20%. Their ability to combat the spread of diseases is particularly important now. Missouri is on the verge of a crisis in the spread of HIV and Hepatitis-C, mostly among drug users who are sharing needles.
In Missouri we have 13 counties on the CDC’s top 5% watch list ... across the U.S. of counties that are on the verge or at risk of Hep C and/or HIV outbreaks.
The bill requires another vote in the House before moving to the Senate.
Bills Sent to the Senate
HB 1933 establishes the "Missouri Local Government Expenditure Database," to be maintained by the Office of Administration. For each fiscal year beginning on or after Dec. 31, 2022, the database must include extensive information about a given municipality's or county's expenditures and the vendors to whom payments were made. The database must be accessible by the public without charge and have multiple ways to search and filter the information. The bill will provide public access to local government expenditure data, and increase transparency. The Office of Administration will provide a template so political subdivisions can easily send information. It will save time and money currently expended on open record requests.
HB 1317 requires school districts and charter schools to establish a state-approved gifted program if 3% or more of the students are determined to be gifted by July 1, 2022. The bill also prevents any public school district or charter school from prohibiting a parent or guardian from recording any meeting held under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Currently gifted programs are not mandated and the number of districts that offer these programs have decreased. Gifted services are as important as any other special needs and by requiring these programs in districts it will ensure that gifted students will receive educational opportunities. College students currently receive very little training or education on gifted pupil needs, this bill will ensure that any teacher that provides instruction for gifted programs has additional training.
HB 1693 establishes the "Narcotics Control Act". The Department of Health and Senior Services shall establish a program for monitoring the prescribing and dispensing of all Schedule II, III, and IV controlled substances, subject to appropriations. Supporters say prescription drug abuse is one of the fastest growing epidemics in the U.S. and a prescription drug monitoring program will provide prescribers a tool to find and address abuses. Physicians and pharmacists want a monitoring program in the state to deal with doctor shoppers. The data will be doubly encrypted to ensure privacy.
HB 1631 creates an eight member "Joint Committee on the Missouri Constitutional Convention" which shall consider whether convening a convention under Article XII, Section 3(a) of the Constitution of Missouri is in the best interest of the state. The purpose of the bill is to gather information and set up procedures for the convention, and prepare a report on its findings.
HB 1959 provides that a motor vehicle dealer and persons or entities affiliated with the dealer who, in conjunction with the actual or potential sale or lease of a motor vehicle, provides or makes available to the vehicle purchaser or lessee a third-party motor vehicle report. The bill exempts dealers from liability for any errors, omissions, or inaccuracies contained in the report that are not based upon information provided directly to the preparer of the report by the dealer. Motor vehicle dealers generally have no control over the content of the report, and therefore should not be responsible for any inaccuracies or errors.
HB 1566 modifies the definition of "surviving spouse" as it relates to state personnel law. The bill is simply a technical correction in a definition to prevent surviving spouses from losing benefits.
HB 1434 allows the redaction of specified employment information concerning dependent children under 21 years of age who are related to persons required to file a financial interest form under state statute, upon request.
HB 1348 removes the prohibition on cottage food production operations selling food through the Internet. The bill removes the prohibition, provided that the cottage food production operation and purchaser are both located in Missouri. The bill would open up new markets across the state to those who operate a cottage food production operation and provide more opportunities to sell their products.
HB 1655 requires the Secretary of State to allow public inspection of the original rolls of laws passed by the General Assembly. The Constitution of Missouri shall be made available in print and online. The bill will allow public access to digital files which may be searched and improve the process for storage of records. It will also allow public access and review of the lawmaking process. Reducing the number of required printed copies of the Missouri Constitution to a reasonable amount, based on demand, will save the state money and reduce waste.
HB 1640 extends the expiration date from Dec. 31, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2026, for the additional $5 fee collected by the Secretary of State for every fee required in state statute. The bill moves the sunset forward six years for the $5 fee for the technology fund. The money in the fund is used by the Secretary of State for voting costs and extra expenses.