Preparing for the week ahead

At the beginning of each week at the Capitol, I look forward to the three hour drive to Jefferson City to mentally prepare for the week ahead.

I knew that I would have a committee meeting first thing on Monday and would end my day on Monday evening attending the Conservation Committee to hopefully hear that my HB 2315 would be passed out of committee. Monday is generally a pretty quiet day, one to review the upcoming bills for the week, prepare for the various meetings and looking forward to seeing those who are coming to the Capitol.

One of my first visitors to the office were members of the Federation of the Blind. These volunteers are here to promote programs that encourage self-determination, independence and equality of opportunity. As I was talking with them, I realized fully that this is why I am here at the Capitol, to represent the people I serve and to be their voice for their agendas.

I have mentioned in my previous reports, that I will be filing legislation relating to Medicaid benefits for recipients that will benefit them and the state of Missouri. After extensive research and meetings, I will be filing this the first of next week.