Try 1 month for 99¢
Presbyterian Manor to host Art is Ageless

The Art is Ageless exhibit will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 20-22 at Presbyterian Manor and will feature works from local artists who are 65 and older, including a few of its residents. The public is invited to view the exhibit of acrylics, oils, photography and various other mediums, ranging from amateur to professional levels.

 File Photo

Since the beginning of time, creative expression has brought joy to both its creators and those who experience their art. The Art is Ageless program offers senior artists the opportunity to share and display their artwork and reaffirms the agelessness of human creativity.

This month, their works are on display at Farmington Presbyterian Manor.

“It’s inspiring to see the beautiful pieces these seniors have created,” said Anne Allen, marketing director for Farmington Presbyterian Manor. “The joy it brings to them and others is wonderful, and that’s something we want to celebrate and share with the entire Farmington community.”

The Art is Ageless exhibit will feature works from local artists who are 65 and older, including a few Presbyterian Manor residents. The public is welcome to visit the community to view the exhibit of acrylics, oils, photography and various other mediums, ranging from amateur to professional levels. The exhibit is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 20-22.

In addition to the exhibit, Farmington Presbyterian Manor will honor local senior artists during a reception at the community at 2 p.m. Feb. 22.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments