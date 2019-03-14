Try 3 months for $3

Many people inherit a family Bible in which births, deaths, marriages, and other family history is recorded and in Missouri, these may be the only documents of many early family events.

A recent donation from the Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society to SHSMO’s Cape center of family records from several dozen Bibles preserves information on many families that moved west from North Carolina to southeastern Missouri.

The collection, the Lorena Shell Eaker Genealogical Papers (CG0024), includes both handwritten transcriptions and photocopies of the original Bible records. Also included are the marriage record and sermon notes for Presbyterian minister William G. Peyton of Piedmont, Missouri, and membership records for Clubb Creek Baptist Church in Bollinger County from 1932 to 1970.

A well-known genealogist who worked on southeast Missouri families that had come to the state from western North Carolina, Lorena Shell Eaker was born on May 31, 1927, in Hahn, Missouri, to Vernon E. and Hallie (Fisher) Shell. She married Odis Cleo Eaker on June 27, 1942. Not long after the birth of their daughter, Eaker and her husband began their genealogical research of Bollinger County and early settlers from North Carolina.

After many years, the couple had gathered enough information to write and publish their first book, The Shoe Cobbler’s Kin, A Genealogy of the Peter (Ecker) Eaker, Sr. Family (1701–1976). The Eakers published a second volume of The Shoe Cobbler’s Kin in 1985. Both books are housed in the Columbia Research Center and may be sent to any SHSMO center by request.

After Odis’s death on June 3, 1990, Lorena Eaker began focusing on early settler migration patterns from North Carolina to southeast Missouri and Bollinger County. In 1994 she published German Speaking People West of the Catawba River in North Carolina (1750–1800). Another book, One Wise Man: A Genealogy of Fredrick Wise of Lincoln County, NC and His Descendants, followed in 2002.

In addition to producing books, Eaker spent much of her time speaking at genealogical societies, county archives, and libraries, helping others to research their own families. With the exception of the Bible records held in the Cape Girardeau center, Eaker’s research files are held in the Lincoln County, North Carolina, Historical Society. Lorena May Shell Eaker passed away on Sept. 16, 2017, in Church Hill, Tennessee, and is buried in Bollinger County Memorial Park Cemetery in Marble Hill, Missouri.

