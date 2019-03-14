Many people inherit a family Bible in which births, deaths, marriages, and other family history is recorded and in Missouri, these may be the only documents of many early family events.
A recent donation from the Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society to SHSMO’s Cape center of family records from several dozen Bibles preserves information on many families that moved west from North Carolina to southeastern Missouri.
The collection, the Lorena Shell Eaker Genealogical Papers (CG0024), includes both handwritten transcriptions and photocopies of the original Bible records. Also included are the marriage record and sermon notes for Presbyterian minister William G. Peyton of Piedmont, Missouri, and membership records for Clubb Creek Baptist Church in Bollinger County from 1932 to 1970.
A well-known genealogist who worked on southeast Missouri families that had come to the state from western North Carolina, Lorena Shell Eaker was born on May 31, 1927, in Hahn, Missouri, to Vernon E. and Hallie (Fisher) Shell. She married Odis Cleo Eaker on June 27, 1942. Not long after the birth of their daughter, Eaker and her husband began their genealogical research of Bollinger County and early settlers from North Carolina.
After many years, the couple had gathered enough information to write and publish their first book, The Shoe Cobbler’s Kin, A Genealogy of the Peter (Ecker) Eaker, Sr. Family (1701–1976). The Eakers published a second volume of The Shoe Cobbler’s Kin in 1985. Both books are housed in the Columbia Research Center and may be sent to any SHSMO center by request.
After Odis’s death on June 3, 1990, Lorena Eaker began focusing on early settler migration patterns from North Carolina to southeast Missouri and Bollinger County. In 1994 she published German Speaking People West of the Catawba River in North Carolina (1750–1800). Another book, One Wise Man: A Genealogy of Fredrick Wise of Lincoln County, NC and His Descendants, followed in 2002.
In addition to producing books, Eaker spent much of her time speaking at genealogical societies, county archives, and libraries, helping others to research their own families. With the exception of the Bible records held in the Cape Girardeau center, Eaker’s research files are held in the Lincoln County, North Carolina, Historical Society. Lorena May Shell Eaker passed away on Sept. 16, 2017, in Church Hill, Tennessee, and is buried in Bollinger County Memorial Park Cemetery in Marble Hill, Missouri.
Reprinted courtesy of Missouri Times
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.