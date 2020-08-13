Process encourages irresponsible spending

The normal mixed bag of candidates were successful in Tuesday night’s election. Some will prove to be dedicated public servants, a few will be less so. The vast majority, like the rest of us, will be average. But all of them are required by our constitution to spend only what our tax revenue will allow. They’ll argue, they’ll posture, they’ll embellish the truth and attack common sense. But each of them is constrained by the brutal reality that at the end of the next legislative session, income must equal outgo.

Voters, on the other hand, deal in abstractions. We are allowed to vote for the world as we wish it was instead of the world that we have. We can, and did, vote for a massive expansion of government at the same time that our state’s economy is reeling from a once-in-a-century pandemic. The facts be damned, we want what we want.

It raises a question that we’ll have to answer in the future, one that will become more and more a concern as the power of the purse shifts from our elected representatives to those who have the ability to spend a few million dollars to place an issue on the ballot on whatever their pet project might be. The true power in our state has shifted from those we elect to represent us to those who have the not-so-very-deep pockets necessary to mount a successful constitutional amendment that goes to a vote of the people.