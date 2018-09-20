Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 is proud to announce that the St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Month for September is Chloe Propst. Her parents are Tami and Steven Propst.

Propst's honors and awards include receiving the FFA Leadership Award, the Greenhand Degree, and being the SPLHS Soccer Captain for three years.

Organizations Propst has been a part of include being in the FFA - four years, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes - four years and as Secretary 2018-19. She's been a member of the basketball team - four years, soccer team - three years, and track team - two years. Propst attended the Missouri Business Academy in 2018 and the Washington Leadership Conference in 2018.

After graduation from high school, Propst plans to attend a four-year university to play either on the soccer or basketball team while getting a degree in Plant Science or Sports Medicine. As Student of the Month she will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks "St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Year" to be awarded in May.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments