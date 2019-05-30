Pursifull named April's PHC Star Service Team Member

Parkland Health Center has announced that Adam Pursifull, RPh, has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for April 2019. Adam is a registered pharmacist and has worked at Parkland Health Center for fourteen years.
Excerpts from Adam’s nomination read, “He is a dedicated pharmacist who has worked weekends for over thirteen years. He lives 60 miles away and has never called out for weather and is extremely dependable, with many years of perfect attendance.
He always works with a positive attitude and is kind, cooperative, patient and respectful to everyone he encounters. His co-workers respect him and routinely have positive things to say about him. His concern is for taking excellent care of our patients’ medication needs.”
When asked what he likes about his job, Adam replied, “I like the people I work with, and I like dealing with all of the departments. I take pride in getting what they are needing. It’s one of the reasons I’ve stayed so long.” When asked how he felt about receiving this award, he said, “I was happy. It’s nice to be recognized.”
ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.
Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine. For additional information about Parkland Health Center, call 573-756-6451 or the physician finder service at 573-431-3338 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.