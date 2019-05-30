{{featured_button_text}}
Pursifull named April's PHC Star Service Team Member

Adam Pursifull, RPh

Parkland Health Center has announced that Adam Pursifull, RPh, has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for April 2019. Adam is a registered pharmacist and has worked at Parkland Health Center for fourteen years.

Excerpts from Adam’s nomination read, “He is a dedicated pharmacist who has worked weekends for over thirteen years. He lives 60 miles away and has never called out for weather and is extremely dependable, with many years of perfect attendance.

He always works with a positive attitude and is kind, cooperative, patient and respectful to everyone he encounters. His co-workers respect him and routinely have positive things to say about him. His concern is for taking excellent care of our patients’ medication needs.”

When asked what he likes about his job, Adam replied, “I like the people I work with, and I like dealing with all of the departments. I take pride in getting what they are needing. It’s one of the reasons I’ve stayed so long.” When asked how he felt about receiving this award, he said, “I was happy. It’s nice to be recognized.”

ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine. For additional information about Parkland Health Center, call 573-756-6451 or the physician finder service at 573-431-3338 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.

