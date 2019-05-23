Raymer to attend women's leadership summit

Ann Raymer, who recently graduated with degrees from Farmington High School and Mineral Area College, will be attending the KPMG Future Leaders Program's Women's Leadership Summit in July at Stanford University that will be focused on leadership training, career development skills, and an introduction to golf.
Recipients also will be paired with a mentor — a woman leader participating in the KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit.
Raymer, who was selected from a pool of thousands, will also be receiving an annual KPMG Future Leaders Scholarship of $10,000 for each year of college. In addition, she was selected by the committee, which included Condoleeza Rice, as one of the 20 recipients of a $40,000 scholarship. Raymer will also be meeting and working with former Secretary of State Rice who was named by KPMG as its ambassador to help facilitate the program.
Funded by proceeds from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit, the KPMG Future Leaders Program affords top female high school seniors across the country the opportunity to enhance their personal growth through college scholarships, a leadership development retreat at Stanford University, a mentoring relationship with a woman business leader, and an introduction to golf.
“KPMG is passionate about developing women leaders at various stages of their careers and the KPMG Future Leaders Program will play a powerful role in shaping future generations of leaders,” said Lynne Doughtie, KPMG U.S. chairman and CEO.
“Through this initiative, we are paying it forward by investing in promising young women and instilling the confidence and leadership skills they will need to succeed and lead in college and their careers. We’ve joined with Condoleezza Rice, who serves as an exemplary leader to help inspire and equip them.”
Rice said, "The KPMG Future Leaders Program will help prepare these young women to be leaders at their universities and in their communities. I’m proud to work with KPMG on this important mission to strengthen future generations of women leaders.”
Raymer has also learned that she and two other girls have been invited to attend the June 2019 KPMG Leadership Summit where she will be giving a speech about women leaders and women in her life who have made a difference. The summit will be live streamed and held during the KPMG LPGA Championship week in Minneapolis.
