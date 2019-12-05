Several items of business were on the agenda during the Farmington City Council meeting held Nov. 25 in Long Memorial Hall.
Per the recommendation of the Administrative Services Committee, the council voted to provide supplemental pay for the city employees at the end of the year and to cancel the Dec. 23 city council meeting.
City Finance Director Michelle Daniel gave a report on some cost-saving measures being implemented by the municipality.
“We started at the beginning of this year using purchase or procurement cards for a lot of our purchases, as well as using them to pay invoices,” she said. “What we found in the process is it actually … been a benefit. It helps the workflow.
“We get rebates for it. The way those rebates work is a combination of the volume that we spend, plus how quickly we turn those invoices, how quickly we make payments. We are paying it the day we see it in our system.”
Currently, the total for the year is at $1.7 million in payments made with the cards. If the trend continues for November and December, the city will receive a $21,500 cash rebate.
“Another item we are looking at, to try and save some manpower, is outsourcing the utility bills,” Daniel said. “We will still do all the reading with our crews, we prepare the bills, but once the bills are prepared we can send a file of the bill. The company will actually print the bill, mail it and handle that processing for us. The total cost of mailing bills in the course of a year ends up being about $65-66,000 and probably $45-48,000 of that is postage-related.
“When we put the lease that we have for the folding machine, the man-hours that go into it, we are almost at a break-even by going with this process. We will be using DataDash, awarding it to a local company. We hope to have that up and running for the January bills. We are encouraging anyone who signs up to get an e-bill.”
City Administrator Greg Beavers added, “Net cost savings for the city, especially in the labor end, the hard cost is almost a wash. It’s far better off to send it out.”
Daniel said that the initial estimate was that about 20 man-hours a month would be freed up that can be applied to other items.
“Where that really comes in play, we are always in the utility office looking for ways to be more efficient,” she said. “We have the same number of clerks in the office that we had back in the 1970s. Obviously, the town has grown a lot since then.”
During the city administrator’s report, Beavers asked that a 2005 Ford Taurus be declared surplus property. The vehicle was previously used as an administrative loaner vehicle at the airport, but was taken out of service.
“With regard to the disposition of the vehicle, I submit to the council to either lease or an outright donation of the vehicle to the SEMO Family Violence Council (SFVC),” he said. “…Transportation to jobs out of the shelter is one of those things that is kind of a hurdle for them to have to overcome. This is a way that we can help them. At auction, we would probably get between $1,500 to $2,000. My personal viewpoint is that we get more value giving back to the community.”
The council passed the motions to declare the vehicle surplus and donate it to SFVC.
During the presentation of legislation, the council passed an ordinance authorizing Beavers to submit an application to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to construct a pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Karsch Blvd. and Walton Drive.
“The project has been awarded,” Beavers said. “They are likely to start after the first of the year. MoDOT, for reasons unbeknownst to me, wanted an ordinance for me to sign the application for the construction work.”
During his closing remarks, Mayor Larry Forsythe addressed an interest he has in a commemorative monument being placed in the city.
“I would like to see a statue of some kind at the corner of Main, Columbia and Ste. Genevieve Avenue,” he said. “The Trail of Tears went right through there. I would like the council to consider in the next two or three years of getting a statue of a Cherokee woman with a baby beside her in that little triangle.”
