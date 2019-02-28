After the Farmington City Council heard Police Chief Rick Baker’s views on allowing side-by-side vehicles to legally drive on city streets at its Feb. 14 meeting and appeared to agree with his assessment that such occurrences be allowed only on special occasions throughout the year with the issuance of a parade permit, an employee of Midwest Sports Center, along with around eight to 10 off-the-road recreational vehicle enthusiasts, appeared at its Feb. 25 meeting to once again plead their case.
Sheri Pratt of the sports center approached the council during the public comment section of the meeting.
The issue of allowing side-by-sides to traverse city streets first came up at the council’s Dec. 13 when Josh Harris, co-owner of the sports center, made a request to councilors that Farmington fall in line with other St. Francois County cities in allowing their use on city roads.
The subject came up again at the council’s Jan. 28 meeting where, after presenting the first part of the monthly Public Safety Committee report, Councilor Wayne Linnenbringer turned the floor over to Police Chief Baker to discuss the use of recreational vehicles on city streets.
Informing the council that he had been investigating the matter since the December meeting, Baker presented them with two options — the first, adopting an ordinance allowing the side-by-sides to operate on Farmington roads on an everyday basis with a city access fee of $15 assessed to each vehicle or, the second, requiring the sponsors of special events to contact the police department to fill out a parade permit and then have it approved by the chief of police. With the second option, the city council could also have the event sponsor to provide proof of insurance to make sure that, in case there was an accident, that they would have liability insurance.”
Chief Baker made it abundantly clear that he favored the second option and Mayor Larry Forsythe, along with the rest of the council, appeared to feel the same.
After Mayor Forsythe asked Pratt why she was speaking before the council, Pratt said, “I know it’s been a heavy discussion. I sent Josh in December. You and I have spoke several times on the phone regarding it. Just to also address the fact, I am a five-year board member for our Backstoppers. I do respect the discussions on both sides of this. I do appreciate their train of thought.
“However, about a hundred years ago when we were looking at cars on the road, we had the same discussions. Is it safe? Is it what we need with our horse and buggies? Had we never done that, we would never be where we are today with cars, arguing whether we should have horse and buggies on the road. So, as things progress and life changes, we should open ourselves up to possible other things.”
Pratt went on to tell the council that allowing the vehicles on city streets would bring business to the community, stating that the side-by-sides “have the same capabilities as a car does.” She also touted the quality of some vehicles’ lighting — some of which she said are more expensive than those required by law.
“We just have so many more opportunities and I hate to see it all go just because we’re scared to progress as we were 100 years ago,” she said. “Any thoughts or concerns, I’d be happy to address any of them. We allow bicycles. They can even maintain slow speeds. Like that’s the speed that the person can go and were supposed to just try to mosey around our city streets around them and not hit them. At least these guys can maintain some sort of speed limit. We’re not allowed on interstates by any means, but at least through the cities would be nice to be able to do that.”
Forsythe asked for questions and then told Pratt and those assembled that the council was still considering the issue. A member of the council asked if all side-by-sides had insurance and she replied that they did.
“I’ve done enough insurance coverages as I would a car,” she said. “We’ve totaled stuff, we’ve done frame changes and I’ve had one death in my six years that I’ve been there from an insurance claim. Everything else has been out with minimal damage. They have seat belts, most of them. They get rid of the seat belts from factory and go full harnesses. In some aspects they are more safer than a car these days — roll cages, all of it. We’re just asking that the city re-look at this. We want to allow that business to come to Farmington.”
Asked for his thoughts on the matter, Chief Baker said, “What I want to do is have an open ordinance, which if you look at the state law, first of all they are not legal to operate on state roads. I’m not sure how they’re going to get from the state park to the city of Farmington. And if the city of Farmington enacts an ordinance it would be for our residents. That’s what the state law is for, which would mean that we would be charging $15 per person. If you own one of these within the city of Farmington, we would allow you to operate those on the roadways of Farmington.
“Those individuals we would also require — which state law does not require — that you have a license and you don’t license them. So, if they do have insurance — yes you can insure them because we checked into that — but that doesn’t mean that everybody that comes through the city of Farmington is going to be insured because by law you don’t have to do that.
“So, if we did have an ordinance, it would be for our own residents, so that would still not help the people that didn’t live in Farmington because they couldn’t drive through the city of Farmington and it would be in violation of our city ordinance — unless you left it wide open, and then you’ll allow anyone to ride through the city of Farmington and then you don’t have to buy insurance. So, we would have no control.”
Pratt responded that, while most of the riders live in Farmington, even those who didn’t would be willing to purchase a city sticker in order to drive through town.
City Administrator Greg Beavers commented that he was unaware how the vehicles could logistically travel from St. Joe State Park without riding on both county and state roads. He further stated that he was aware that a competitor of Midwest Sports was planning to build a business location at the entrance to the park that would likely take business away from the sports center.
While the mayor made it clear that a final decision had not been made on the issue, he said the council was strongly leaning towards Chief Baker’s “parade” solution due to state law and concerns about the safety of having side-by-sides driven on city streets.
In other action by the council, Farmington businessman Edward Felker was sworn in as city councilor by City Clerk/Collector Ashley Bischoff. Mayor Forsythe appointed Felker to the post at the last council meeting to fill the position vacated earlier this month by the death of Councilor John Crouch.
Forsythe also noted that the temporary flashing four-way stop signs at Potosi and Maple streets had been installed. He told the council that he had heard nothing but positive responses from the citizenry concerning the new signage. If after three months the four-way appears to meet the city's expectations, the flashing lights will be removed and the signage will remain in place permanently.
