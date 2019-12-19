Record amounts of mail handled by post office

Originally published in the Friday, Dec. 23, 1949 issue of The Press.
The Christmas mail rush continues to rise year after year, and Postmaster Elmer Brown says last year and this year each have set records. But together with this record-setting and equally important, the Farmington Post Office has been able to keep incoming and outgoing mail cleared up each day.
Postmaster Brown says the peak locally came on Monday when 32,250 pieces of outgoing mail were cancelled. The previous high had been the 28,000 of 1948.
All categories of mail showed increases over last year’s record totals. Letter-mail volume was up 10 percent over the 1948 peak. Monday’s peak was 13 percent above the peak day last year. Incoming parcel post showed an even greater increase, one of 20 percent. Likewise, postal receipts were a fifth higher.
Biggest increase was shown by outgoing parcel post, where the figure was 30 percent over that of last year.
You have free articles remaining.
Monday’s peak at the Farmington Post Office kept the regular eight employees and 11 additional workers busy without let-up until late in the afternoon and continued until that evening. Three trucks came in early Monday morning with 311 sacks of parcel post for persons served by the local office. By mid-afternoon that incoming mail and parcel post had been sorted.
The three rural routes each had nine to 11 sacks full of packages with still other packages coming in Monday afternoon yet, to be sorted before delivery. To take care of the huge parcel post problem, the postmaster had the large one-and-a-half-ton truck out. It broke down in the middle of the Monday rush, and two pickup trucks with three and four men on each truck were pressed into service. To keep up with mailing of incoming Christmas cards and first-class mail, four regular carriers plus additional carriers were making four deliveries each day instead of the usual two.
Even with the truck breakdown and the record amount of mail and parcel post, the post office here has kept the mail up, Brown reports, and everything has been dispatched each day. To accomplish this, on Monday parcel post deliveries were made to homes as late as about 9 o’clock. By Tuesday, the large delivery truck was back in service.
With the trend of Christmas mail rising each year, Postmaster Brown says he intends next year to have probably 16 extra workers instead of the 11 hired for the holiday period this year.
Next Monday is a legal holiday, and the usual holiday rule of no mail deliveries will hold, he says. All parcel post received will be delivered that day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.