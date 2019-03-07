A major change in Farmington's business community with the announcement of the sale of Redfield Collision Center to Abra Auto Body Repair of America.
For more than 40 years, owner Greg Redfield has been a stalwart supporter of Farmington and Festus residents, as well as a passionate advocate for the business communities and the organizations that represent them.
The purchase of both locations of Redfield Collision Center by Abra Auto Body Repair of America, was finalized last week. Founded in 1984, According to its website, Abra follows a philosophy very similar to Redfield Collision Center — "to be the premier auto body and glass company in America by repairing damaged vehicles 'Right the First Time, On Time' while providing an excellent customer experience."
Chuck Sevick, Redfield general manager, was enthusiastic about the Abra transition.
“Our team members are all still here, the same technicians, detailers, management who have always been here and we are fixing cars with the same integrity and quality as we did with Redfield Collision Center. We will still have the same paint process, parts and quality control with excellent customer service.
"We will be honoring all detail packages that were pre-sold under the Redfield name. The transition experience with Abra has been wonderful. They have similar systems to what we have but with a little more defined and streamlined process. There won’t be any significant changes to the customer experience since the transition is more of an internal processing change.”
Abra Vice President Terry Kammler has been leading the transition team. Kammler is a St. Louis native and was familiar with the Redfield reputation long before the Abra purchase.
“Redfield has been synonymous with great customer service and high-quality repairs for a long time and it’s our desire to only increase that reputation. The team members here are very engaged in the transition.
"They have been fantastic, energetic, enthusiastic, gone above and beyond to help us make this a great experience for everyone involved. Abra’s focus is on high quality repairs and excellent customer service and we have a great foundation to move forward.”
For more information on Redfield Collision Centers or Abra Auto Body Repair, contact Chuck Sevick at 573-701-0700.
