Relief bill includes help for rural America

After multiple days of negotiations, Congress and President Trump have approved a relief package that holds promise for those of us who live and work in rural America. While certainly not perfect (no legislation truly is), the bill addresses many areas of concern that have been highlighted as we continue to navigate the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

Large stimulus bills are notoriously long and full of provisions for multiple industries. It can be tough to wade through the contents of the legislation and determine what it can actually mean for you. This bill is no different, but we have done our best to outline the provisions that are most likely to impact agriculture and rural America.

From an agriculture perspective, the bill provides $14 billion to replenish USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC). USDA has used CCC authority to fund its Market Facilitation Program over the past two years but has not yet indicated if the program will continue for a third year or if the funds will be used in other ways.

An additional $9.5 billion was provided to USDA to address issues in the livestock, dairy and specialty crop industries. At this time, it is unclear how this money will be distributed, but we are optimistic that the funds can provide needed relief to ease the burden on farmers and ranchers.