Remembering a favorite author

There are moments in this job where you’re thankful you are the one to get the call.
Such is the case in 2014 when I got the phone call about a children’s book author who also happened to illustrate her first publication — at the age of 94.
I think I spent nearly an hour visiting with Lucy McGuire on that day — learning that she was born in Ste. Genevieve and lived with her late husband, James, in St. Louis for a number of years.
McGuire first took painting lessons when she was in her 50s. Her teacher at one time was Ron Raymer, an artist who worked at Hallmark Cards for 38 years, directing the creative force for the company at one time.
She would travel to art shows with her late husband, James, who was a woodcarver.
Writing a children’s book is something that never crossed McGuire’s mind — that is, until she awoke one April morning four years ago.
Looking back, McGuire said it might be hard for people to believe how the book came about, “but, it’s true.
“I got up one morning, half-awake and half-asleep,” McGuire recalled, “when it was just like a voice said ‘write a child’s book’.”
That day, McGuire sat down and penned the story of “Nosey Nellie Visits the Farm” — named after a gourd doll she owned at one time.
“It was just like the words came to me,” McGuire said.
She would go on to write and illustrate three more books about Nellie — “Nosey Nellie Finds the Real Christmas,” “Nosey Nellie Finds a Best Friend” and “Nosey Nellie Starts a Club.”
Each story had a common thread — stressing the importance of children knowing who God is and how He loves them and “how it will help them the rest of their lives.”
In 2014, McGuire said she realized the divine inspiration that led to her writing the book comes from the same source where she received her gift to paint.
“God knew when He gave me the ability to paint that I would one day write a book telling how He provides for us,” McGuire said at that time. “I just never knew I’d be 94 when I wrote it.”
She always stressed the books were not about her — noting that God used people of all ages to help spread His message.
“Look how he used Moses. Look how he used Abraham and his wife,” she said in 2014. “He uses you not matter what your age.”
This past April there was a message on my answering machine at work. Lucy read about the work towards the designation of Ste. Genevieve as a National Park and wanted a copy of that story — noting her place of birth would be located within the boundary area.
The phone call led me to visit Lucy once again. This time, she had a new book to share with me. It was one titled, “Lucy’s Musings” — with the notation “I just wake up sometimes and a poem is in my head, so I write it down” on the cover.
I found myself thumbing through this book after I learned the news of her passing. I could still hear her sweet voice, telling me about how God leads her to write each and every word.
She called me after that meeting, not realizing I was going to write a story about her latest book. But, I told her I loved to share the story of her stories — and hoped she didn't mind.
And, I also found myself listening to that voicemail from April, as well as those recorded interviews that turned into hour long conversations.
I know the Homecoming Lucy often talked about was a glorious one — bathed in all the colors plus many more she used in her artwork.
A beautiful final chapter for a very special person.
