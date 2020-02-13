Renewable electric grid in rural areas

The last decade has seen a drastic shift in the way the U.S. generates electricity.

We have shifted from relying primarily on fossil fuel burning power plants to a thriving clean energy industry that supplies renewable, low-cost electricity to consumers. A combination of demand from customers and diminishing technology costs have helped wind and solar projects sprout up across the country, and with them has come a range of economic benefits.

Renewable energy systems have created new jobs and career fields, especially in rural areas that tend to host projects. Utility-scale systems also offer land lease payments to landowners, providing a new source of income for families dealing with volatile agricultural markets. Many communities in the Midwest and Great Plains have also seen an increase in tax revenue, especially from wind generation.

This expansion has been tied to available electric transmission capacity to carry power from where it’s generated to the homes and businesses of consumers. But the grid was designed when centralized, fossil fuel burning power plants were the primary source of generation. As we have shifted to renewable energy spread out across a wide geographic area, the transmission system has required careful planning and upgrades.