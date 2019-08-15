{{featured_button_text}}

The old St. Francois County Jail in downtown Farmington has come back to life with a new purpose and with a hopefully better class of citizens transitioning through the building.

A large turnout of local leaders were on hand for the grand opening and ribbon cutting held Tuesday for the city's new museum and visitor’s center.

The old jail is a pretty impressive and historic building.

The city of Farmington renovated and updated the building to showcase the city’s past. Panels showing historical photos and commentary on the area’s history hang from the walls and old farm implements set in corners and a remaining cell door from the old jail hangs from a wood column in the center of the building.

Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe explained that the tourism committee made the whole project possible and thanked others who were involved with the renovation.

“Koppeis Heating and Cooling did the HVAC work, and Travis Trokey did all the background work,” he said. “I'd like to thank Greg Beavers; when you give Greg something he gets very emotional about it, and takes off with it. I would like to thank the Harrington family. They donated some of their grandfather’s stuff from the farm.

“Originally this was a concept of the chamber of commerce, handling the brochures for Farmington. We thought, this old building was setting here, this was completely piled with paperwork, we thought that maybe we would make this a visitor’s center for people when they come to Farmington. It’s centrally located, they come to the front door, get a brochure, come through and see what Farmington and the region is all about.”

Eddings Masonry came in with new repair stones and carved them with a chisel to replicate the existing interior. The city departments were used to renovate the utilities.

Trokey, Farmington Public Library director, explained his role in the historical part of the project.

“Generally for any history projects for the city, I get involved with the research side of it,” he said. “I did all the write-ups for the signs and selection of the photos. We had Signs, Etc. put everything together for us. The tourism board paid for the signs. It’s really turned out great, better than what I expected.

"Since I started with the city we used it for records storage, it was musty and wasn’t in good repair. Since we got the HVAC in and cleaned it up, it’s just really nice.”

The Farmington Museum and Visitor’s Center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The second floor of the center will continue to house Al's Place TransAmerica Trail Inn Hostel for cross-country bicyclists.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments