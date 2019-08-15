The old St. Francois County Jail in downtown Farmington has come back to life with a new purpose and with a hopefully better class of citizens transitioning through the building.
A large turnout of local leaders were on hand for the grand opening and ribbon cutting held Tuesday for the city's new museum and visitor’s center.
The old jail is a pretty impressive and historic building.
The city of Farmington renovated and updated the building to showcase the city’s past. Panels showing historical photos and commentary on the area’s history hang from the walls and old farm implements set in corners and a remaining cell door from the old jail hangs from a wood column in the center of the building.
Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe explained that the tourism committee made the whole project possible and thanked others who were involved with the renovation.
“Koppeis Heating and Cooling did the HVAC work, and Travis Trokey did all the background work,” he said. “I'd like to thank Greg Beavers; when you give Greg something he gets very emotional about it, and takes off with it. I would like to thank the Harrington family. They donated some of their grandfather’s stuff from the farm.
“Originally this was a concept of the chamber of commerce, handling the brochures for Farmington. We thought, this old building was setting here, this was completely piled with paperwork, we thought that maybe we would make this a visitor’s center for people when they come to Farmington. It’s centrally located, they come to the front door, get a brochure, come through and see what Farmington and the region is all about.”
Eddings Masonry came in with new repair stones and carved them with a chisel to replicate the existing interior. The city departments were used to renovate the utilities.
Trokey, Farmington Public Library director, explained his role in the historical part of the project.
“Generally for any history projects for the city, I get involved with the research side of it,” he said. “I did all the write-ups for the signs and selection of the photos. We had Signs, Etc. put everything together for us. The tourism board paid for the signs. It’s really turned out great, better than what I expected.
"Since I started with the city we used it for records storage, it was musty and wasn’t in good repair. Since we got the HVAC in and cleaned it up, it’s just really nice.”
The Farmington Museum and Visitor’s Center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The second floor of the center will continue to house Al's Place TransAmerica Trail Inn Hostel for cross-country bicyclists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.