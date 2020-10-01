Revamped biotechnology oversight good for state

In recent years, Missouri has become the worldwide epicenter of biotechnology and animal sciences research. No other place on earth has as dense a concentration of scientific talent and entrepreneurial companies of this type as our state.

But until recently, the industry has been fighting for scientific advancement with one hand tied behind its back. Government oversight of biotechnology research has long been stuck in an outdated framework. The rules, last updated in 1987, are out of step with modern technology. This has handicapped innovators as they struggle to get new processes and genetic traits approved for public use.

The Trump administration made two recent announcements to bring oversight in line with current science. In May, the U.S. Department of Agriculture finalized a rule to streamline its oversight of biotech plant research. In early September, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a similar proposal to modernize oversight of pest-resistant plants.

These two rules are the end result of many years of study. The Obama administration began the process before turning it over to the Trump administration. Both teams worked to ensure public safety was protected while allowing the benefits of the technology to move forward.