Try 1 month for 99¢

Former Farmington Press Managing Editor Shawnna Robinson receives a certificate of appreciation from AmVets Post 113 Commander Tony Carroll for her work at the newspaper.

Robinson, who grew up in Farmington, has worked in various capacities with Lee Enterprises, the owner of the Daily Journal and its local sister publications. She served as a reporter for the Farmington Press, Fredericktown Democrat-News and Daily Journal.

Robinson was named managing editor of the Farmington Press around five years ago.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments