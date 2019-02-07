Try 1 month for 99¢

Shakespeare sets the scene this Valentine’s Day when Parkland area residents have the opportunity to see “Romeo and Juliet” on stage.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. Feb. 14-16 each evening at Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the MAC Bookstore or at the door on the evening of performances. Cost is $7 general admission and $3 for all students and senior citizens.

This classic tale by William Shakespeare is filled with love, comedy and despair when two star-crossed lovers meet their untimely demise.

According to MAC Theater Director Chuck Gallaher, “’Romeo and Juliet’ may be the most popular and certainly the most performed play written by Shakespeare. With its themes of the value and forcefulness of love against all odds, I felt like this would be a great play to open up for Valentine’s Day.”

The large cast list includes Montague, Frank Miller; Lady Montague, Katie Vineyard; Romeo Montague, Michael Cantrell; Mercutio, Dorian Carrillo; Benvolio, Ian Miller; Abram, Jacob Henderson; Balthasar, Kevin Bohnenkamp; Friar Lawrence, John Jones; Capulet, David Orzel; Lady Capulet, Shelley Bishop; Juliet Capulet, Hannah Hale; Nurse, Laura Raymer; Tybalt, Sandra Szendrey; Paris, Zach Pinkley; Gregory/Servant 2, Courtlyn Dane; Peter/Sampson/Servant 1, Hunter Reese; Prince, Jonathan Turner; Friar John/Citizen/Party Goer, Abigail Long; The Apothecary, Ricky Phillips; Chief Watchman/Citizen/Party Goer, Faith Smothers; Watchman/Citizen/Party Goer, Destiney Korando.

Auditions for the next performance, Patricia Resnick’s “9 to 5,” will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 17 in MAC’s Fine Art’s Theater. The play “9 to 5” will be performed April 10-13. Those auditioning for “9 to 5,” need to have a one-minute song accompaniment and wear comfortable clothes for a dance audition. Actors will also perform a cold read.

