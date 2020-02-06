On Monday, Jan. 27, I was honored when the governor appointed me to serve as chair of the State Tax Commission. Accepting this appointment will mean that I have to resign from my position as state senator.
Due to term limits my time in the Senate was up at the end of 2020. While I will miss serving you for one more year in the Senate, the appointment is a great opportunity to continue serving the citizens of this great state.
The primary responsibilities of the State Tax Commission is to ensure that our county assessors are reassessing properties in a timely manner. This will help make sure that property owners don’t experience drastic increases like those experienced recently in several counties across the state. The commission also consults with the Legislature on any tax reforms that may be needed.
I am grateful that Gov. Parson has entrusted me with this position, and I am thankful for the support of my colleagues. We have accomplished a lot during my time as a state senator, and I have been truly honored that you have allowed me to serve the 3rd District.
Now, while I may not physically occupy a seat in the Senate, there will be a staff member in my office to assist you with any questions or concerns you may have. Your state representatives are still here and will continue to represent your interests in the Legislature. Additionally, some of the bills I filed this year have a House counterpart, which means that the legislation can still be passed.
I know that I would not be where I am today without my incredible staff, Dan Hutton, legislative director, and Karen Jacquin, administrative assistant. They are the true reason our office ran as efficiently as it did, and I feel lucky they decided to use their talents to assist me during my time as a senator.
It has been my distinct honor and privilege to serve you in the Senate these past seven years. We have had tremendous success because of your continued support. I have been able to pass legislation to benefit you, stop legislation that did not have your best interests in mind and help you navigate numerous bureaucratic processes. In a funny turn of events, it appears I am now a part of that same bureaucracy, but I will do my best to eliminate the “red tape”.
This has been an incredible journey, and I am grateful for this experience. I certainly will not forget it. I look forward to continuing to serve the state in this new position as chair of the State Tax Commission.
